Mumbai Vacation Guide: 7 Weekend Getaways Near The City For A Relaxing Holiday

By: Karishma Pranav Bhavsar | December 12, 2025
As holiday season sets in, many in Mumbai look for a quick break to unwind with their loved ones. With soaring flight fares, limited days off, traffic jams, and crowded tourist hotspots, a calm and relaxing getaway becomes the perfect choice.
For Mumbaikars looking for peace, nature and a slow, relaxing break, there are several great places around the city to explore. Mumbai is so well-located that within just 3–4 hours, you can reach beautiful beaches and quiet hill stations.
Matheran: A charming hill station known for its lush forests, scenic viewpoints and peaceful walking trails. With pleasant weather and old-world charm, Matheran offers a refreshing break from the city’s noise and rush.
Diveagar: If peaceful beach is your vibe, this coastal village in the Raigad district is the perfect destination. Just around 4.5 hours from Mumbai, Diveagar is known for its clean, wide beaches and calm sunsets. The area offers serene shores, and easy nearby rise to Aravi beach and Harihareshwar.
Malshej Ghat: Located about 3.5 hours from Mumbai, Malshej Ghat is known for its misty hills and green valleys. It offers scenic viewpoints, treks and cool weather, making it a refreshing escape. You can also choose from cosy resorts, lakeside camps or private villas for a relaxing stay.
Pawna: Around 2.5–3 hours from Mumbai, Pawna Lake is a popular spot for lakeside camping. Gather your friends or family and stay in tents by the lake, enjoying bonfire nights, stargazing, music, and barbeque. It’s the perfect weekend escape to relax, have fun, and create memories during the festive season.
Karjat: Located approximately 2.5 hours from Mumbai, Karjat is a scenic town in the Raigad district, renowned for its lush green hills and picturesque riverside trails. Popular for trekking, nature walks, and weekend farm stays, Karjat can make a peaceful getaway
Dapoli: If you have 3–4 days, head to Dapoli, famous for its clean beaches, dolphin-spotting boat rides, and delicious Konkan cuisine. It’s a peaceful coastal getaway, perfect for escaping the crowds.
Alibaug: Though it attracts many tourists, you can still enjoy a peaceful ferry ride to Alibaug and opt for homestays instead of hotels or resorts, savoring home-cooked meals for a simple, authentic experience.
