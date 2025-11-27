Thanksgiving 2025 Dining Guide: 5 Places In Mumbai Serving Classic Holiday Feast

Thanksgiving 2025 | Canva

Thanksgiving may be rooted in American tradition, but Mumbai has adopted the holiday with open arms and with an abundance of food. This year, restaurants across the city are rolling out festive menus packed with roast turkey, creamy casseroles, hearty sides, comforting desserts, and mulled drinks that bring all the cosy holiday feels right here.

Whether you’re celebrating with family, hosting a Friendsgiving, or simply looking for a delicious themed meal, these dining spots are serving some truly indulgent Thanksgiving feasts. Here’s your guide to the best places in Mumbai to enjoy the holiday, no matter how you like your turkey.

5 places in Mumbai serving classic holiday feast

Sesame and Nitara, Hyatt Centric Juhu

Hyatt Centric Juhu is going big with a grand Thanksgiving brunch spread at Sesame and Nitara. Expect a lavish roast turkey carving station complete with classic trimmings, comforting pumpkin soup, grilled specials, homestyle sides, and plenty of desserts. It's designed for families and groups looking for a relaxed yet indulgent afternoon celebration.

When: November 30, 2025 | 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Where: Sesame and Nitara, Hyatt Centric Juhu

MoMo Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott

MoMo Cafe is celebrating Thanksgiving with not one but two festive experiences, featuring a warm, candlelit dinner on November 27 and a fun, lively brunch on November 30. The dinner includes mulled cider, gratitude cards, and a hearty spread featuring whole roasted turkey, honey-glazed ham, pumpkin ravioli, mac & cheese, and classic pies. The brunch features live stations, a doughnut wall, and kids' activities, perfect for large family gatherings.

When: Dinner: November 27, 2025 | 7 PM – 11 PM and Brunch: November 30, 2025 | 1 PM – 4 PM

Where: MoMo Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott, Andheri

Hornby’s Pavilion, ITC Grand Central

Hornby's Pavilion is bringing a touch of old-world charm to Thanksgiving with a beautiful dinner experience set against its colonial-inspired interiors. The menu features festive staples like roast chicken, traditional turkey, creamy mac & cheese, and rich desserts, including their signature cheesecake.

When: November 27, 2025 | 7:30 PM – 11:45 PM

Where: Hornby’s Pavilion, ITC Grand Central, Parel

Read Also 7 Thoughtful Thanksgiving Gifts For Your Loved Ones

Lotus Cafe & Mezzo Mezzo, JW Marriott

JW Marriott Juhu offers two indulgent dining options: a hearty Thanksgiving buffet at Lotus Cafe and a refined, Europe-inspired menu at Mezzo Mezzo. Expect herb-roasted turkey, honey-glazed ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, casseroles, ravioli, burrata salad, and cheesecake for a soul-filling festive feast.

When: November 27, 2025 | 7 PM – 11 PM

Where: Lotus Cafe & Mezzo Mezzo, JW Marriott Juhu

The Quorum

For a chic, curated Thanksgiving dinner, The Quorum offers a refined menu starting with mulled wine and leading into dishes like Duck Confit Croquette, Roasted Pumpkin Velouté, Lobster Bisque, and a standout Wild Mushroom & Chestnut Wellington served with truffle mash, which you don't wanna miss.

When: November 27, 2025 | 7 PM – 11:30 PM

Where: The Quorum, Lower Parel

Whether you’re craving classic turkey, comforting casseroles, or festive desserts, Mumbai has plenty of delicious ways to celebrate Thanksgiving 2025.