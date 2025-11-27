X

At the 32nd edition of the prestigious World Travel Awards, often dubbed the “Oscars of the travel industry,” Portugal was named Europe’s best travel destination. The grand ceremony took place recently in Sardinia, Italy, where Portugal reclaimed the crown after losing it last year to Greece. This marks the sixth time since 2017 that Portugal has taken the top spot, a solid testament to its enduring appeal and unique charm.

Why Portugal wins?

Portugal offers a distinctive blend of European charm, scenic beauty, and affordability that sets it apart from more crowded destinations like Paris, Rome, or Barcelona. The country brings together:

-Historic cities with character, Lisbon and Porto captivate visitors with their narrow cobblestone streets, vintage trams, colorful architecture, and picturesque riverfronts.

-Golden-sand beaches and coastal beauty, The southern region of Algarve remains one of Europe’s most beautiful beach destinations, offering sun-soaked shores, warm waters, and scenic cliffs.

-Ease on the wallet, Compared to many Western European capitals, Portugal remains budget-friendly. Simple pleasures like a coffee or a glass of wine are remarkably affordable, adding value for travelers on a budget.

-Lake-orienteering through culture and comfort, Beyond beaches and cityscapes, Portugal offers welcoming locals, relaxed vibes, and a pace of life that balances exploration with tranquility.

The accolades didn’t stop at Portugal as a whole. Several regions and cities earned individual honours. Madeira was recognised as Europe’s Best Island Destination, celebrated for its lush landscapes, subtropical climate, and volcanic-coastline beauty.

Porto was named Europe’s Best Urban Destination, highlighting its rich history, vibrant culture, and riverside charm.

Lisbon earned the title of Best Weekend Escape in Europe, ideal for travellers seeking a compact yet rich cultural getaway.

These awards reflect the diverse strengths of Portugal- whether you’re drawn to island nature, historic urban ambience, or city-break vibes.

Where must-see capitals like Paris, Rome, London or Athens pack in the crowds, heavy metro traffic, and higher costs, Portugal offers a more relaxed-yet equally rich, European experience. Its appeal lies in being accessible, safe, and comfortable. You enjoy European sophistication without the hustle or hefty price tag.