How Raj Kapoor's Grandson Armaan Jain Revived Family Recipes At The Kapoor's Lunch Table: Cooks Truffle Dal, Junglee Mutton, Mutton Yakhni Pulao & More

There are food shows you watch for entertainment, and then there are the rare ones that instantly wrap you in warmth. Netflix’s new culinary special Dining With The Kapoors belongs to that latter category. It’s not merely a recipe showcase. It’s a celebration of nostalgia, family rituals, and the iconic Kapoor hospitality where food isn’t just served, it is felt.

From the very first frame, the atmosphere feels cozy and familiar: Armaan Jain bustling around the kitchen, childhood memories simmering like the pots on the stove, and that unmistakable Sunday-brunch energy we all long for.

A culinary tribute to Krishna Raj Kapoor

At the center of this feast is a handwritten legacy, the cherished recipes of the late Krishna Raj Kapoor. Each dish is treated as a family heirloom, preserved lovingly and recreated with pride.

Armaan Jain, who takes on the role of host, producer, and chef, builds the entire menu around his grandmother’s cooking philosophy: abundance, comfort, and plenty of ghee.

As he cooks, he recalls stories of Raj Kapoor and the larger-than-life family gatherings that are part of Kapoor folklore, making every dish feel like a slice of history.

A feast steeped in tradition (and Taste!)

The spread prepared for the brunch is indulgent yet deeply emotional. Some of the star dishes include:

-Junglee Mutton – rustic, bold, and rooted in old-school cooking

-Mutton Yakhni Pulao – fragrant rice soaked in slow-cooked broth

-Homestyle Chicken Curry – “ghar ka makanan” in every way

-Paneer Makhani – rich and velvety just like a North-Indian family lunch

Armaan also brings in a modern touch with his unique creation: Truffle Dal- a luxe spin on dal makhani that still holds the flavours of home

No Kapoor table is complete without Paya, slow-cooked till melt-in-the-mouth, alongside comforting additions like, Dahi Pakoda Kadhi, Chilke Wale Aloo, Malabari & Lachha Parathas, Brun Pav and Steamed Rice ready to pair with everything.

And yes, generous dollops of ghee finish almost every dish, a beautiful nod to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s belief that food must be hearty, soulful, and unapologetically delicious.

By the time the episode ends, viewers feel like they’ve been part of the gathering themselves. The food acts as storytelling, comforting, familiar, and deliciously sentimental.