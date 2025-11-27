 How Raj Kapoor's Grandson Armaan Jain Revived Family Recipes At The Kapoor's Lunch Table: Cooks Truffle Dal, Junglee Mutton, Mutton Yakhni Pulao & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHow Raj Kapoor's Grandson Armaan Jain Revived Family Recipes At The Kapoor's Lunch Table: Cooks Truffle Dal, Junglee Mutton, Mutton Yakhni Pulao & More

How Raj Kapoor's Grandson Armaan Jain Revived Family Recipes At The Kapoor's Lunch Table: Cooks Truffle Dal, Junglee Mutton, Mutton Yakhni Pulao & More

Dining With The Kapoors on Netflix blends food, family and emotion into a warm, nostalgic brunch experience. Hosted by Armaan Jain, the show honours Krishna Raj Kapoor’s cherished recipes through a lavish spread, from junglee mutton to truffle da, all finished with signature ghee love. With candid laughter, memories and zero pretence, the Kapoors serve more than a meal

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 10:31 AM IST
article-image

There are food shows you watch for entertainment, and then there are the rare ones that instantly wrap you in warmth. Netflix’s new culinary special Dining With The Kapoors belongs to that latter category. It’s not merely a recipe showcase. It’s a celebration of nostalgia, family rituals, and the iconic Kapoor hospitality where food isn’t just served, it is felt.

From the very first frame, the atmosphere feels cozy and familiar: Armaan Jain bustling around the kitchen, childhood memories simmering like the pots on the stove, and that unmistakable Sunday-brunch energy we all long for.

A culinary tribute to Krishna Raj Kapoor

At the center of this feast is a handwritten legacy, the cherished recipes of the late Krishna Raj Kapoor. Each dish is treated as a family heirloom, preserved lovingly and recreated with pride.

FPJ Shorts
This European Country Wins The Top Travel Destination At World Travel Awards For The Sixth Time! What Makes It Special?
This European Country Wins The Top Travel Destination At World Travel Awards For The Sixth Time! What Makes It Special?
Lights, Camera & Clicks: Yesteryear Cameras On Display At IFFI
Lights, Camera & Clicks: Yesteryear Cameras On Display At IFFI
Bihar STET Tentative Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Date Extended; Check Details Here
Bihar STET Tentative Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Date Extended; Check Details Here
ED Arrests Online Money Gaming Platform WinZO Founders, Saumya Singh Rathore & Paavan Nanda, On Money Laundering Charges
ED Arrests Online Money Gaming Platform WinZO Founders, Saumya Singh Rathore & Paavan Nanda, On Money Laundering Charges

Armaan Jain, who takes on the role of host, producer, and chef, builds the entire menu around his grandmother’s cooking philosophy: abundance, comfort, and plenty of ghee.

As he cooks, he recalls stories of Raj Kapoor and the larger-than-life family gatherings that are part of Kapoor folklore, making every dish feel like a slice of history.

A feast steeped in tradition (and Taste!)

The spread prepared for the brunch is indulgent yet deeply emotional. Some of the star dishes include:

-Junglee Mutton – rustic, bold, and rooted in old-school cooking

-Mutton Yakhni Pulao – fragrant rice soaked in slow-cooked broth

-Homestyle Chicken Curry – “ghar ka makanan” in every way

-Paneer Makhani – rich and velvety just like a North-Indian family lunch

Armaan also brings in a modern touch with his unique creation: Truffle Dal- a luxe spin on dal makhani that still holds the flavours of home

No Kapoor table is complete without Paya, slow-cooked till melt-in-the-mouth, alongside comforting additions like, Dahi Pakoda Kadhi, Chilke Wale Aloo, Malabari & Lachha Parathas, Brun Pav and Steamed Rice ready to pair with everything.

And yes, generous dollops of ghee finish almost every dish, a beautiful nod to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s belief that food must be hearty, soulful, and unapologetically delicious.

By the time the episode ends, viewers feel like they’ve been part of the gathering themselves. The food acts as storytelling, comforting, familiar, and deliciously sentimental.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

This European Country Wins The Top Travel Destination At World Travel Awards For The Sixth Time!...

This European Country Wins The Top Travel Destination At World Travel Awards For The Sixth Time!...

Miss Universe Owner Raul Rocha Cantu Accused of Drug, Arms & Fuel Smuggling: Know Details

Miss Universe Owner Raul Rocha Cantu Accused of Drug, Arms & Fuel Smuggling: Know Details

How Raj Kapoor's Grandson Armaan Jain Revived Family Recipes At The Kapoor's Lunch Table: Cooks...

How Raj Kapoor's Grandson Armaan Jain Revived Family Recipes At The Kapoor's Lunch Table: Cooks...

Did Netra Mantena Rewear Isha Ambani's Iconic Wedding Necklace? Viral Udaipur Bride Sparks Buzz

Did Netra Mantena Rewear Isha Ambani's Iconic Wedding Necklace? Viral Udaipur Bride Sparks Buzz

What Is Apong? Arunachal Pradesh's Local Alcohol Referenced In Family Man S3

What Is Apong? Arunachal Pradesh's Local Alcohol Referenced In Family Man S3