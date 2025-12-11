 Nicole Kidman, Beyonce & Venus Williams Join Anna Wintour As 2026 Met Gala Co-Chairs
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleNicole Kidman, Beyonce & Venus Williams Join Anna Wintour As 2026 Met Gala Co-Chairs

Nicole Kidman, Beyonce & Venus Williams Join Anna Wintour As 2026 Met Gala Co-Chairs

The 2026 Met Gala will be co-chaired by Beyonce, Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour. A star-packed host committee featuring artists, actors and athletes will support the event. The gala will align with the Met’s upcoming exhibition “Costume Art,” exploring the dressed body across history. The show will debut in the museum’s new gallery and run from May 10, 2026 to January 10, 2027

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 08:31 PM IST
article-image

The Met Gala has revealed its new co-chairs for the highly anticipated 2026 edition, and the lineup is nothing short of iconic. Beyonce, Venus Williams and Nicole Kidman will join Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in hosting the fashion world’s most celebrated night next May.

This announcement further cements the event’s tradition of blending Hollywood, sports, music, and high fashion into an unforgettable cultural moment.

High-profile co-chairs bring global star power

Tennis legend Venus Williams will make her debut as a co-chair, stepping into the spotlight seven years after her sister Serena held the same honor. Pop superstar Beyonce, who previously served as honorary chair in 2013, returns to the gala in a larger leadership role. Award-winning actor Nicole Kidman also rejoins the roster, having co-chaired the event twice in the early 2000s.

FPJ Shorts
RJD Chief Lalu Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya Urges CM Nitish Kumar To Ensure Safe Return Of Daughters To Parental Homes
RJD Chief Lalu Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya Urges CM Nitish Kumar To Ensure Safe Return Of Daughters To Parental Homes
Navi Mumbai Housing Scam: Kharghar Developers Booked For Cheating 8 Homebuyers Of ₹7.29 Crore In Luxury Project Fraud
Navi Mumbai Housing Scam: Kharghar Developers Booked For Cheating 8 Homebuyers Of ₹7.29 Crore In Luxury Project Fraud
Bigg Boss 19's Amaal Mallik's Reaction To Sachet-Parampara Accusations Of 'False' Claims About Kabir Singh's Bekhayali Song
Bigg Boss 19's Amaal Mallik's Reaction To Sachet-Parampara Accusations Of 'False' Claims About Kabir Singh's Bekhayali Song
Mumbai–Nashik Highway To Face Major Traffic Disruptions For 3 Days; Long Jams Already Stretching From Mankoli To Thane Bridge | VIDEO
Mumbai–Nashik Highway To Face Major Traffic Disruptions For 3 Days; Long Jams Already Stretching From Mankoli To Thane Bridge | VIDEO

Anna Wintour, the iconic force behind the Met Gala since 1995, will once again oversee the evening, which serves as the Costume Institute’s biggest annual fundraiser. The gala hit a record-breaking $31 million in donations last year.

Theme: “Costume Art”

While the dress code for the 2026 Met Gala is still under wraps, it will align with the spring exhibition titled “Costume Art.” The showcase aims to highlight how the human body has been represented and transformed through fashion across centuries.

The exhibition will explore multiple interpretations of the “dressed body,” including:

-The Naked Body

-The Classical Body

-The Pregnant Body

-The Aging Body

Curated by Andrew Bolton, the display pairs fashion pieces with paintings, sculptures, and other historic artworks to highlight the deep connection between clothing and artistic expression.

A new home for fashion at The Met

“Costume Art” will be the first exhibition to open in the museum’s newly built Conde M. Nast Galleries, a spacious 12,000-square-foot area adjacent to the Great Hall. The redesigned space, housed where the museum’s large retail store once stood, will give the Costume Institute a permanent, high-visibility location for its most sought-after exhibitions. This expansion underscores fashion’s increasing prominence in both art history and contemporary culture.

“Costume Art” will open to the public on May 10, 2026, and remain on display until January 10, 2027, giving fashion lovers ample time to experience one of the most ambitious Costume Institute exhibitions yet.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nicole Kidman, Beyonce & Venus Williams Join Anna Wintour As 2026 Met Gala Co-Chairs

Nicole Kidman, Beyonce & Venus Williams Join Anna Wintour As 2026 Met Gala Co-Chairs

Shakira Gets Emotional As Sons Milan & Sasha Join Her Onstage & Sing 'Acrostico' During 'Las Mujeres...

Shakira Gets Emotional As Sons Milan & Sasha Join Her Onstage & Sing 'Acrostico' During 'Las Mujeres...

Who Was Kristina Joksimovic? Former Miss Switzerland Finalist Murdered By Her Husband In A Brutal...

Who Was Kristina Joksimovic? Former Miss Switzerland Finalist Murdered By Her Husband In A Brutal...

Watch: Whale Shark Washes Up At Kerala's Varkala Beach; Tourists & Locals Successfully Rescue It...

Watch: Whale Shark Washes Up At Kerala's Varkala Beach; Tourists & Locals Successfully Rescue It...

Unveiling Santa Claus Village: A Must-Visit Destination In Lapland, Finland

Unveiling Santa Claus Village: A Must-Visit Destination In Lapland, Finland