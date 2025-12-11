Nicole Kidman, Beyonce & Venus Williams Join Anna Wintour As 2026 Met Gala Co-Chairs

The Met Gala has revealed its new co-chairs for the highly anticipated 2026 edition, and the lineup is nothing short of iconic. Beyonce, Venus Williams and Nicole Kidman will join Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in hosting the fashion world’s most celebrated night next May.

This announcement further cements the event’s tradition of blending Hollywood, sports, music, and high fashion into an unforgettable cultural moment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

High-profile co-chairs bring global star power

Tennis legend Venus Williams will make her debut as a co-chair, stepping into the spotlight seven years after her sister Serena held the same honor. Pop superstar Beyonce, who previously served as honorary chair in 2013, returns to the gala in a larger leadership role. Award-winning actor Nicole Kidman also rejoins the roster, having co-chaired the event twice in the early 2000s.

Anna Wintour, the iconic force behind the Met Gala since 1995, will once again oversee the evening, which serves as the Costume Institute’s biggest annual fundraiser. The gala hit a record-breaking $31 million in donations last year.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Theme: “Costume Art”

While the dress code for the 2026 Met Gala is still under wraps, it will align with the spring exhibition titled “Costume Art.” The showcase aims to highlight how the human body has been represented and transformed through fashion across centuries.

The exhibition will explore multiple interpretations of the “dressed body,” including:

-The Naked Body

-The Classical Body

-The Pregnant Body

-The Aging Body

Curated by Andrew Bolton, the display pairs fashion pieces with paintings, sculptures, and other historic artworks to highlight the deep connection between clothing and artistic expression.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A new home for fashion at The Met

“Costume Art” will be the first exhibition to open in the museum’s newly built Conde M. Nast Galleries, a spacious 12,000-square-foot area adjacent to the Great Hall. The redesigned space, housed where the museum’s large retail store once stood, will give the Costume Institute a permanent, high-visibility location for its most sought-after exhibitions. This expansion underscores fashion’s increasing prominence in both art history and contemporary culture.

“Costume Art” will open to the public on May 10, 2026, and remain on display until January 10, 2027, giving fashion lovers ample time to experience one of the most ambitious Costume Institute exhibitions yet.