 Who Was Kristina Joksimovic? Former Miss Switzerland Finalist Murdered By Her Husband In A Brutal Domestic Violence Case
Former Miss Switzerland finalist Kristina Joksimovic, 38, was brutally murdered by her husband in their Binningen home in February. He strangled, dismembered, and attempted to dissolve her remains, later giving false self-defense claims debunked by experts. The couple’s seemingly perfect life hid a history of his abuse. The prosecutors have formally charged 'Thomas' with murder a year later

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 07:11 PM IST
Kristina Joksimovic, a former Miss Switzerland finalist and well-known figure in the Swiss modeling world, was brutally killed in February 2024, a case that shook the country with its disturbing details and hidden history of domestic abuse.

A year later, Swiss prosecutors have formally charged the husband of former Miss Switzerland finalist Kristina Joksimovic with murder a year after the horrific crime. 

Who was Kristina Joksimovic?

At just 38, Joksimovic had built an impressive career. She was crowned Miss Northwest Switzerland and later became a finalist for Miss Switzerland 2007. Beyond the pageant spotlight, she worked as a respected catwalk coach, training several upcoming models, including Dominique Rinderknecht, who later represented Switzerland at Miss Universe 2013.

Friends remembered her as warm, talented, and devoted to her two young daughters. Former Miss Switzerland Christa Rigozzi described her as “beautiful, kind-hearted, and always supportive,” expressing deep shock at the crime.

A crime that horrified Switzerland

The tragedy unfolded on February 13, 2024, at the couple’s home in Binningen, near Basel. Police responding to the scene found Joksimovic dead, and the nature of the crime was far worse than initially believed.

Her husband, identified only as “Thomas” in Swiss media, was arrested shortly afterward. During questioning, he first claimed he discovered her body and dismembered her in panic. But investigators quickly uncovered contradictions.

A later confession revealed that he had killed her himself.

Gruesome details revealed in court

A recent federal court ruling denied Thomas’s appeal for release and revealed chilling details from the investigation:

-Joksimovic was strangled to death.

-Her body was dismembered using a jigsaw, knife, and garden shears.

-Some remains were chopped and “pureed” using a hand blender before being dissolved in chemicals.

Medical experts found no signs of self-defense, contradicting the husband’s claim that she attacked him with a knife. Instead, prosecutors emphasised his “cold-bloodedness” and a shocking level of planning in attempting to dispose of her body.

A history of domestic violence

The investigation also revealed a darker pattern: this was not the first time Thomas had been violent. Joksimovic had reportedly complained of earlier abuse, including being choked. A former partner told police she had previously seen him grab Joksimovic by the neck and slam her head into a wall.

Despite their polished social media presence, luxury trips, smiling family photos, and a lifestyle that appeared perfect, friends noted growing tension behind closed doors.

