Alia Bhatt Dazzles In Strapless Elie Saab Couture Gown At Red Sea Film Festival

By: Amisha Shirgave | December 12, 2025
Attending the Red Sea film festival to receive her first Golden Globe Horizon Award, Alia chose a look that reflected elegance and artistic craftsmanship
All images from Instagram
Alia wore Look 9 from Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025–26, known for its structural precision and fluid movement
A strapless amber silk chiffon gown with a draped sweetheart neckline, featuring multicoloured floral prints and subtle tone-on-tone sequin
A blush pink feather stole added softness and contrast without overpowering the silhouette
The close-fitted bodice and an extended sheer side panel created controlled volume and graceful motion as she walked
Deep berry floral earrings by Sanjay Gupta provided colour harmony while keeping the focus on the gown
Loose waves, warm neutral makeup, bronzed eyes and a natural lip kept the overall mood polished
