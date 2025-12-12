HMT Launches 'Operation Sindoor' Design Watch Worth ₹2400: 'Who Designs Blood Stains On Dial', Question Netizens

Operation Sindoor JGSL 01 | Website/ Instagram

HMT Watches, the iconic Indian timepiece brand, recently unveiled a provocative new model titled “Operation Sindoor JGSL 01”, and social media users aren’t holding back their criticism.

The company describes this watch as a refined everyday accessory with a steel-tone brass case, a clean white dial, and a classic black leather strap, intended for daily wear. It is available in two dial colors, white and red, and features a distinctive design detail: the center of the hands resembles a sindoor container, with a streak of color extending to the right of the dial. The brand says this element reflects the emotion behind Operation Sindoor.

However, many netizens feel the design crosses a line by tying a tragic event to a commercial product.

Controversial design meets public outrage

Online reactions have been swift and blunt. One social media user wrote, “Was it a reason to celebrate? People lost their lives.”

Another commenter didn’t mince words, “And the award for the most horrendous watch design of the year goes to…”

Some critics suggested the watch felt more like propaganda than a respectful tribute, “Wth is this? Making a watch on a war is just bad and unnecessary. Feels more like propaganda than honouring.”

Another commenter accused the brand of exploitation, “What the literal F! Didn’t expect this from a legendary brand. Profiting from a tragedy.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Critics on collector forums have also called the design cheap, gimmicky, and lacking thoughtful execution, with some suggesting HMT could have integrated the tribute in a subtler way rather than using a graphic sindoor spill motif.

Why the name “Operation Sindoor” matters

To understand why the design struck a nerve, it helps to know the context behind the operation that inspired the name. Operation Sindoor was the codename for a military response following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, in which civilians were killed. The Indian armed forces carried out coordinated strikes on terror bases across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in May.

The phrase “Sindoor”, traditionally a red powder worn by married women in India, was chosen to symbolise grief and loss after the attack. In fact, the official Operation Sindoor logo used by the Indian Army incorporates the sindoor motif as a tribute.

The controversy highlights how sensitive it can be when national tragedies are reflected in consumer products. Some observers argue that attaching emotionally charged military themes to merchandise can make commercial gains appear to override respect for victims’ suffering.