Prada Launches Limited Edition 'Made In India' Chappals For ₹84,000

Prada is set to release a special-edition collection of sandals inspired by India’s iconic traditional footwear, the Kolhapuri chappal. Each pair will be priced at approximately ₹84,043 ($930). The move, confirmed by Prada executive Lorenzo Bertelli, comes months after the luxury brand faced criticism for debuting designs that closely resembled centuries-old Indian sandals without acknowledging their origins.

Crafted in India with local artisans

The Italian luxury house will produce around 2,000 pairs in Maharashtra and Karnataka through partnerships with Sant Rohidas Leather Industries and Charmakar Development Corporation (LIDCOM) and Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation (LIDKAR). These government-backed bodies support India’s traditional leather craft communities.

Prada aims to blend the artisanal skill of Indian makers with its own manufacturing technology. According to Bertelli, who also oversees the brand’s sustainability efforts, the collaboration will elevate the craftsmanship while providing global visibility.

From viral backlash to a three-year partnership

The idea for the collaboration began after social media erupted over Prada’s Milan runway sandals that bore striking resemblance to 12th-century Kolhapuri designs. After acknowledging the influence, Prada initiated dialogues with artisan groups to prevent cultural erasure and promote ethical representation.

A formal three-year training and development programme is now being shaped. Artisans will receive advanced training in India, along with opportunities to learn at Prada’s own academy in Italy. The project, costing several million euros, also promises fair compensation, an essential factor for craftspeople from marginalised communities who have historically struggled with low pay and declining demand.

Reviving a heritage craft

Kolhapuri chappals, known for their hand-tooled leatherwork and durability, originate from the Kolhapur region in Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka. These styles are handcrafted by communities with centuries-old expertise, but the craft has been under threat due to mass-produced imitations and fluctuating interest among younger generations.

Industry leaders believe Prada’s involvement could transform the landscape. Once positioned as a global luxury item, the Kolhapuri craft may experience a substantial boost in demand, helping artisans secure sustainable incomes and preserve heritage that has been fading.

Global launch in February 2026

The exclusive sandal range will be available from February 2026 in about 40 Prada stores worldwide and on the brand’s official online platform. The limited run adds to the collectible appeal, aligning with luxury consumers’ growing interest in culturally rooted fashion and ethically produced goods.

Despite expanding its beauty vertical into India with a new store in Delhi, Prada has no immediate plans to open additional fashion boutiques or invest in manufacturing facilities in the country. Bertelli said the brand prefers to enter the Indian retail market independently rather than through local partnerships, even if it takes longer.