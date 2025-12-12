Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Elevates Maternity Fashion In Multi-Colored Coat This Wedding Season

By: Amisha Shirgave | December 12, 2025
Sonam Kapoor continues her reign as a fashion icon, stepping into maternity style with confidence and artistic flair, as showcased in Rhea Kapoor’s latest Instagram series
All images from Instagram
She wears a richly embroidered multi-coloured coat featuring traditional craftwork, vibrant threadwork, mirror accents, patchwork detailing and geometric borders
Underneath, Sonam opts for a gold pleated dress with a soft metallic sheen. The texture adds depth and movement, making the outfit feel fluid and elegant while highlighting her baby bump
The combination of multi-colour embroidery with gold creates a regal winter-wedding palette
Layered polki necklaces and intricate earrings bring in old-world charm, tying the look to classic Indian bridal aesthetics without overpowering the outfit
Her hair is styled in a neat bun adorned with a floral accessory, adding a gentle romantic touch
Golden studded juttis ground the look, while warm-toned makeup with soft blush and defined eyes creates a harmonious glow
