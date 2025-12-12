Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces Plan For 60 ‘Late Anand Dighe Traffic Parks’ To Boost Road Safety Education Across State

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | X - @PratapSarnaik

Mumbai, Dec 12: In an effort to instil traffic discipline among schoolchildren, create awareness on road safety for parents and provide recreational spaces for senior citizens, the Maharashtra Motor Transport Department has drawn up a plan to establish ‘Anand Dighe Traffic Parks’ across 60 locations in the state, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on Thursday.

Rising Road Accidents Prompt Focus on Traffic Education

Highlighting the rising number of road accidents in the state and across the country, Sarnaik said stricter adherence to traffic rules has become essential. To achieve this, the department will set up traffic parks in all cities that have Regional or Sub-Regional Transport Offices (RTOs/SRTOs).

Parks to Serve as Educational and Recreational Hubs

Each park — spread across at least one acre and built at a cost of Rs 1 crore — will serve as an educational and recreational hub. Children and their parents will be taught traffic rules and safe driving practices, while senior citizens will have access to green, peaceful leisure spaces.

Facilities to Include Green Zones, Traffic Signage, Awareness Centres

The parks will feature rare plants, attractive flowering trees, landscaped green zones and dedicated awareness centres offering information on road safety. “This initiative will help students adopt traffic discipline at a formative age, encourage parents to become responsible road users, and offer relaxation spaces for senior citizens,” the minister said.

Traffic Signage and Safety Messaging to Enhance Public Understanding

Key elements of the parks will include traffic signs, symbols, speed-limit displays and motivational messages aimed at improving public understanding of road rules.

Land Allocation and Funding Through Road Safety Fund

The Motor Transport Department will build these parks on its existing land parcels. In areas where department-owned land is not available, suitable plots will be identified and developed through municipal corporations and local bodies.

Construction will be funded entirely through the Road Safety Fund, while future maintenance will be handled by the respective municipal corporations or councils.

Existing Parks in Thane, Mira-Bhayander Serve as Model

Sarnaik noted that similar traffic parks previously developed in Thane and Mira-Bhayander — both within his constituency — have received positive responses from children, parents and senior citizens.

