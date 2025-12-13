Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Demands LoP Appointment In Both Houses Before Session Ends

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Nagpur: The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday called on state Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and legislative council chairman Ram Shinde to pursue the demand of appointment of leader of opposition in both the houses.

Thackeray arrived in the city on Thursday, the fourth day of the ongoing winter session of the legislature. Talking to media in Vidhan Bhavan premises, he said he had demanded that Leaders of Opposition be appointed in both houses of the before the current session winds up .

Thackeray expressed serious displeasure over delay in the appointment of LoPs despite persistent demand for it by the MVA opposition alliance leaders. The MVA has reportedly recommended name of SS)UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav for Assembly LoP post and Congress member Satej Patil for council LoP.

He cited that when the AAP government was in power in Delhi, the BJP was given the Leader of the Opposition’s post despite having only three legislators. “Even though the BJP had won only three out of 70 seats, AAP gave them the LoP post, and the BJP accepted ,” he noted.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo said this is for the first time that a session is happening without a leader of opposition in both the houses. "It is necessary to have a leader of opposition to keep democracy alive, he stressed.

On the issue of a separate 'Vidarbha state', Thackeray said that the demand cannot be fulfilled. He added that Vidarbha is a part of Maharashtra and no one can separate it. "There cannot be a separate Vidarbha. The demand for a separate Vidarbha cannot be fulfilled because Maharashtra belongs to Vidarbha and Vidarbha belongs to Maharashtra," he added.

