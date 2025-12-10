Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Traffic Police Will Be Equipped With Body Cameras; Only Equipped Personnel Can Issue Challans |

Nagpur: Traffic police personnel in Maharashtra will be equipped with body-worn cameras (BWCs), and, on the lines of the Goa Police, only such cops can issue challans for violation of rules, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative council on Wednesday.

He said the BWCs for traffic police personnel will be introduced in phases, starting from major cities.

Fadnavis responded to a query raised by some MLCs from the ruling and opposition parties during question hour. They objected to traffic police personnel using private phones for issuing e-challans.

"The government will work on equipping traffic police with Body Worn Cameras in phases. Like Goa, only those police personnel with BWCs can issue challans", the chief minister said.

He said a system will be developed for recovering (fine) from challans within six months after they are issued.

"A team, to be led by a senior officer, will study the practices around the world and different states related to the use of technology. Based on its recommendations, a policy will be introduced in the next three months", the home minister added.

