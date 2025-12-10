 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Traffic Police Will Be Equipped With Body Cameras; Only Equipped Personnel Can Issue Challans
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Traffic Police Will Be Equipped With Body Cameras; Only Equipped Personnel Can Issue Challans

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Traffic Police Will Be Equipped With Body Cameras; Only Equipped Personnel Can Issue Challans

Maharashtra will equip traffic police with body-worn cameras, and only officers using them can issue challans, similar to Goa. The rollout will begin in major cities. A team will study global practices to shape a new technology policy, and a system for timely fine recovery will be developed.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Traffic Police Will Be Equipped With Body Cameras; Only Equipped Personnel Can Issue Challans |

Nagpur: Traffic police personnel in Maharashtra will be equipped with body-worn cameras (BWCs), and, on the lines of the Goa Police, only such cops can issue challans for violation of rules, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative council on Wednesday.

He said the BWCs for traffic police personnel will be introduced in phases, starting from major cities.

Fadnavis responded to a query raised by some MLCs from the ruling and opposition parties during question hour. They objected to traffic police personnel using private phones for issuing e-challans.

"The government will work on equipping traffic police with Body Worn Cameras in phases. Like Goa, only those police personnel with BWCs can issue challans", the chief minister said.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 10, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 10, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mumbai Dabbawalas To Receive 28th SIES National Eminence Awards 2025
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mumbai Dabbawalas To Receive 28th SIES National Eminence Awards 2025
Akasa Air Inducts 31st Boeing 737 MAX; To Receive Delivery Of 195 Aircraft Over Next 7 Years
Akasa Air Inducts 31st Boeing 737 MAX; To Receive Delivery Of 195 Aircraft Over Next 7 Years
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 10, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 10, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw
Read Also
Mumbai: Grand Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj To Be Installed At CSMT Station, CM Devendra...
article-image

He said a system will be developed for recovering (fine) from challans within six months after they are issued.

"A team, to be led by a senior officer, will study the practices around the world and different states related to the use of technology. Based on its recommendations, a policy will be introduced in the next three months", the home minister added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Appoints PGTI To Study Golf Course Feasibility On 64-Acre Mulund Dumping Ground;...

Mumbai News: BMC Appoints PGTI To Study Golf Course Feasibility On 64-Acre Mulund Dumping Ground;...

Palghar Crime: Vasai Jewelry Store Robbery Foiled; Couple Arrested In Hours For Attempted Murder

Palghar Crime: Vasai Jewelry Store Robbery Foiled; Couple Arrested In Hours For Attempted Murder

Konkan Railway To Run Special Vadodara–Kottayam Trains For Christmas & New Year

Konkan Railway To Run Special Vadodara–Kottayam Trains For Christmas & New Year

Mumbai Shocker: 29-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped After Being Intoxicated In Agripada; Accused...

Mumbai Shocker: 29-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped After Being Intoxicated In Agripada; Accused...

Maharashtra News: Alibag Leopard Attack Sparks Push For Dedicated Wildlife Rescue Centre In Raigad

Maharashtra News: Alibag Leopard Attack Sparks Push For Dedicated Wildlife Rescue Centre In Raigad