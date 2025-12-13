'Offline Nomination Filing Allowed For Upcoming Local Body Elections': Maharashtra Election Commissioner

Mumbai: Candidates contesting upcoming municipal corporation, Zilla Parishad, and Panchayat Samiti elections in Maharashtra will now be able to file their nomination papers offline as well, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare announced on Friday.

He was speaking at a meeting of representatives of recognised political parties held at the State Election Commission office in Mumbai on Friday. Waghmare said that considering the demands of candidates and political parties during earlier municipal council and nagar panchayat elections, the Commission had permitted both online and offline filing of nominations. “Now, for municipal corporations, Zilla Parishads, and Panchayat Samitis, candidates will also be allowed to submit nomination papers through the traditional offline method,” he clarified.

The State Election Commission has planned elections for 29 municipal corporations, 32 Zilla Parishads, and 336 Panchayat Samitis.

The Commissioner informed that instructions have been issued to all municipal commissioners and district collectors to identify potential duplicate voters. Acting on these instructions, municipal bodies have initiated corrective measures.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has developed a dedicated computer application to detect duplicate entries. Teams are also conducting door-to-door verification to ensure accuracy.

To help citizens search for their names in the voter list, the State Election Commission has launched the website mahasecvoterlist.in and developed the “Matadhikar” mobile app, available on the Google Play Store, Waghmare added.

