Mira Road Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out In Pleasant Park Area Due To Suspected Cylinder Blast; VIDEOS

Mira Road: A major fire broke out in the Pleasant Park area of Mira Road (East) in the wee hours of Saturday, triggering panic among residents in the adjoining Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The blaze erupted near Jangid Estate in the Mira-Bhayander area, with massive flames and thick black smoke visible from several hundred metres away. Fire brigade and police teams rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations were underway for several hours to bring the situation under control.

Visuals from the scene showed a large stretch engulfed in flames, while plumes of dark smoke rose high into the sky, prompting fear among locals. In one widely shared video, a resident captured the fire from nearly 400 to 500 metres away from his home, highlighting the intensity of the blaze. Several residents gathered at a distance as emergency services attempted to contain the fire, while police cordoned off the area to prevent injuries and allow fire tenders free access.

The exact cause of the massive fire was yet to be ascertained. However, some reports claimed that the blaze broke out due to a cylinder blast. As of the latest update, no injuries or casualties had been reported, though authorities were assessing the extent of property damage.

Fire Reported Recently In Bhiwandi

Meanwhile, another recent fire incident was reported yesterday in Bhiwandi, adding to concerns over fire safety. A blaze broke out in a locked, dilapidated building near Lahoti Compound on Kalyan Road on Friday afternoon. According to officials, the fire originated on the ground floor of the abandoned structure, where large quantities of scrap material, including cloth rags and plastic waste, had been stored.

The highly combustible nature of the scrap material caused the fire to spread quickly, sending thick smoke into the surrounding area and alarming residents and shopkeepers in the densely populated locality. Two fire tenders from the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade were deployed and managed to bring the fire under control within about 30 minutes.

Police personnel assisted in crowd control and ensured the safety of nearby establishments. No injuries or fatalities were reported in this incident either, though the stored scrap suffered extensive damage.

