 Bhiwandi Tragedy: Major Fire Erupts In Dilapidated Building Near Lahoti Compound; Scrap Material Destroyed, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
A major fire broke out on Friday afternoon in a dilapidated, locked building located near Lahoti Compound on Kalyan Road, triggering panic in the densely populated area. The blaze started on the ground floor of the abandoned structure, where large quantities of scrap material, including cloth rags and plastic waste, had reportedly been stored.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 09:11 PM IST
article-image
Firefighters quickly douse the blaze in a dilapidated building near Lahoti Compound, Bhiwandi; no injuries reported | File Photo

Scrap Material Fuels Rapid Spread of Flames

According to officials, the cloth waste caught fire suddenly and the flames quickly spread throughout the building due to the presence of highly combustible material. Thick smoke billowed into the sky, raising concerns among nearby residents and shopkeepers, as the vicinity houses several commercial establishments closely packed together.

Fire Brigade Containment Efforts Avert Major Disaster

Upon receiving the alert, two fire tenders from the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade rushed to the spot. Firefighters promptly began operations and managed to bring the blaze under control within 30 minutes, preventing it from spreading to adjoining buildings. Their swift response averted what could have turned into a major disaster.

No Injuries Registered; Damage Confined to Scrap

The scrap material stored inside suffered extensive damage, but no injuries or casualties were reported. Police teams also reached the spot, cordoned off the area and assisted in crowd management.

Cause Under Investigation

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Preliminary suspicion points towards a possible short circuit or accidental ignition within the scrap heap. Further investigation is underway.

