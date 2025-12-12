 Mumbai Weather Update: City Shivers At 14.9°C, Second-Lowest December Temperature In 7 Years; IMD Predicts Slight Rise
Mumbai woke up to an unusually chilly morning on Friday, as the Santacruz weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 14.9°C — the lowest of the season so far in 2025. However, in its 24-hour forecast, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a slight rise, with minimum temperatures expected to reach around 17°C on Saturday.

Shefali Parab-Pandit
Updated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai recorded a chilly 14.9°C on Friday morning, marking the season’s lowest temperature so far | Representational Image

Second-Lowest December Minimum in Seven Years

As per the IMD data this is the second-lowest minimum temperature recorded in December in Mumbai over the past seven years. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Jalgaon at 6.9°C on Friday morning. Mumbai has also been experiencing consistently low temperatures since last week.

On Friday, the city was colder than the hill station Matheran, with a minimum of 14.9°C compared to Matheran’s 18.0°C. Meanwhile, Colaba remained relatively warmer at 20.6°C, close to the seasonal average. On the previous day, the Santacruz observatory had recorded 15.6°C.

Mumbai’s Historical December Lows

The all-time lowest December temperature in Mumbai was 10.6°C, recorded on December 20, 1949. Last year, the city recorded 13.7°C on December 9. In 2023, December minimums were relatively higher, with 18.7°C on December 26 and 15.0°C on December 25.

