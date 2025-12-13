 Maharashtra Minorities Commission Declares December 18 As ‘Minority Rights Day’
Updated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 12:45 AM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Minorities Commission has announced that December 18 will be observed as 'Minority Rights Day'.

The United Nations adopted and promulgated the Declaration on the Rights of National, Racial, Religidous and Linguistic Minorities on December 18, 1992. Accordingly, the day is celebrated every year as International Minority Rights Day. The day is an ocassion for minority groups to understand and demand their constitutional and legal rights. The declaration, though non-binding, plays a vital role in shaping the global discourse on minority rights. The Declaration, which outlines key rights such as the freedom to enjoy culture, practice religion, and speak one’s language, marks a crucial moment in international human rights law.

It serves as an important occasion to raise awareness about the rights of minorities, acknowledge their contributions to Indian society, and continue working toward their protection and empowerment, the minority development department of the Maharashtra government said, adding that district collectors, education officers, and zilla parishads have been instructed to organise programmes to make people aware of their rights.

Wasim Khwajabhai Burhan, member of the Maharashtra State Minorities Commission, Mumbai, said that education officers in all districts have planned programmes for non-governmental organisations, social workers, voluntary groups and students in schools and colleges.

