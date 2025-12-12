Maharashtra Assembly Reviews Delays On Worli–Shivdi Road Project; Govt Sets Sept 2026 Deadline And Addresses Samruddhi Mahamarg Traffic Woes | VIDEO

Ministers informed the Assembly that the Worli–Shivdi road work is 90% complete, with full project completion targeted for September 2026 | X - @NarvekarMilind_

Nagpur, Dec 12: The slow pace of work on the road passing through Worli and connecting Shivdi was raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) member Milind Narwekar during question hour on Friday in the state Assembly.

Construction on Narayan Hardikar Marg Nearing 90% Completion

Replying to the question, Industries Minister Uday Samant informed the House that the construction work on Narayan Hardikar Marg connecting Shivdi and Worli was nearing 90% completion. Only the building of ramps to access the road was in process, and all barricades in the way of the bridge have been removed. The remaining work would be completed as per schedule, the minister said.

Rehabilitation Issues Delay Work Near Shivdi Railway Station and Elphinstone

Samant also told the House that while 62 per cent work of the total highway between Shivdi–Worli was completed, the work near Shivdi railway station and similarly in Elphinstone area was suffering due to pending issues of rehabilitation of the project-affected people. He assured the House that the entire project would be completed by September 2026 as per revised plans.

Traffic Snarls on Samruddhi Mahamarg Due to Diversions

To another question raised by member Satyajit Tambe regarding traffic snarls on Samruddhi Mahamarg because of incomplete work on Thane/Bhivandi bypass road, Minister of State Meghana Bordikar said the traffic jams were being caused during peak hours because of diversion to service roads.

Also Watch:

MSRDC Executing Bridge and Underpass Work on NH-848

She said the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation was executing the work for NHAI for building four large bridges, four smaller ones and four underpasses on National Highway 848 (old NH 3). She said 127 traffic wardens and nine cranes were deployed to smoothen traffic problems. The work would be completed by May next year.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/