'When An Idea Became A Movement': Smaaash Chess Master Returns To Mumbai; Edition II Starting On Dec 28

Mumbai: It all started with a simple experiment on 16th November 2024 in Mumbai. Our first-ever Smaaash Chess Master. No one knew what to expect — not us, not the parents, not even the kids who walked in with tiny backpacks and giant dreams. But one tournament became a spark, and that spark turned into something none of us saw coming.

From Mumbai to Mangalore, Noida to Hyderabad — six different cities, 1200+ participants, countless checkmates, and even more unforgettable moments. Underdogs turned into heroes. Rookies learned to breathe through the pressure. Parents discovered a whole new reason to be nervous.

And at every stop, those 64 squares stitched together stories that stayed long after the trophies went home. Edition I wasn’t an event. It was a journey. A travelling arena. A memory machine.

And now… It’s time to circle back to the city that gave us our first move.

Chess Master Edition II — Mumbai Makes the First Move Again

The board resets on 28th December 2025, but the stage is bigger, sharper, and louder in its silence.

Kids from U-8, U-10, U-12, and U-16 will take their seats again — steady hands, focused eyes, and that familiar electricity right before the clocks start.

What’s at Stake This Time?

• ₹30,000 Cash Prize Pool

• 32 Trophies for top performers

• Medals & E-Certificates for all participants

• A Mechanix Game for the overall top winner

• ₹500 Game Credit for every single player

Because Edition II isn’t just about competing — it’s about celebrating how far the kids have come, how much the tournament has grown, and how Mumbai always knew how to make a comeback.

A Full Circle Moment

We started here without a blueprint. Now we return with a legacy. Edition II is more than “bigger and better.” It’s a reminder that every journey finds its way home — and home is where we make our boldest move.

Mumbai, the pieces are on the board.

Let’s begin again.

Registration Link: https://esmaaash.in/register/97