ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi 171 Powers India To 234-Run Win Over UAE

Dubai, Dec 12: Vaibhav Suryavanshi was at his imperious best while smashing a 171 off 95 balls, powering India to a mammoth 234-run win over hosts UAE in the inaugural match of the U19 Asia Cup here on Friday.

The 14-year-old from Samastipur, Bihar, unleashed a stunning display of batting, hitting 14 sixes -- the most by any batter in a single innings in the U19 level -- en-route to his breathtaking innings.

India post record 433/6 — highest U19 Asia Cup total

Half-centuries from Vihaan Malhotra (69) and Aaron George (69) further bolstered India's charge as they piled up 433 for 6 in 50 overs. The 400-plus total is India's highest-ever in U19 ODIs and is the highest in the U-19 Asia Cup's history.

UAE fall short despite resistance from Suri and Madhu

In reply, UAE were never in the contest despite fighting fifties from Prithvi Madhu (50) and Uddish Suri (78 not out), as they could only manage 199/7 in their allotted 50 overs.

Suryavanshi records second-highest score by an Indian in youth ODIs

Suryavanshi's blistering knock, studded with nine boundaries, is now the second-highest score by an Indian in youth ODIs, behind Ambati Rayudu's unbeaten 177 against England in 2002 and the ninth-highest score by a batter in a men's U19 ODI.

Opener dominates with record-breaking power-hitting

Sent into bat, the young opener looked a class apart as he pummelled the UAE bowlers into submission, racing to his fifty off just 30 balls and bringing up his hundred in only 56 deliveries.

He then shared a 212-run stand with George to completely flatten the hosts' attack. His fiery innings finally came to an end in the 33rd over when he was bowled by spinner Suri.

Middle-order keeps momentum to cross 400-run mark

After his dismissal, the middle-order maintained the tempo, with Vedant Trivedi (38), Abhigyan Kundu (32 not out) and Kanishk Chouhan (28) keeping the runs flowing to take India past the coveted 400-run mark.

UAE crumble early; early wickets seal India’s big win

Faced with a daunting target, UAE lost two wickets inside the first four overs, before the quick dismissals of Muhammad Rayan, Ayaan Misbah and Ahmed Khudadad in the space of nine balls left them tottering at 48 for 5, effectively ending the chase.

Suri and Madhu added 85 runs to arrest the slide, but the damage had long been done.

Brief Score:

India 433 for 6 in 50 overs (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 171, Vihaan Malhotra 69, Aaron George 69; Yug Sharma 2/75.

UAE 199 for 7 in 50 overs (Uddish Suri 78 not out, Prithvi Madhu 50; Deepesh Devendran 2/21)

