 Who Is Salil Arora? Punjab Keeper Makes Heads Turn With Stellar Century Days Before IPL 2026 Auction
Punjab keeper Salil Arora made headlines on Friday. The 23-year-old smashed a stunning 125 off just 45 balls, reaching the three-figure mark in 39 deliveries. With several franchises eyeing a keeper batter in the IPL 2026 Auction, Salil could fetch big bucks in Abu Dhabi on December 16. Arora has been listed at a mere ₹30 lakh base price.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
Arora walked into bat with Punjab 62/3 at the end of 8 overs. With the surface aiding the batters, the 23-year-old unleashed a flurry of boundaries to put Punjab on the accelerator. Despite losing wickets at the other end, Arora continued his brutal assault at the Dy Patil Academy in Pune.

Salil's effort helped Punjab post a monumental 235/6 batting first. He eventually finished with 125 off just 45 balls. In the final over of the innings, Arora hit Sushant Mishra for 3 sixes and a boundary. Overall, the wicketkeeper hit 9 boundaries and 11 sixes in his 45-ball stay, almost sending every other ball to the fence.

