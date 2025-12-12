 Sanju Samson Chokes Gautam Gambhir? Deep Fake Video Goes Viral After CSK Star Benched For IND vs SA 2nd T20I
Sanju Samson Chokes Gautam Gambhir? Deep Fake Video Goes Viral After CSK Star Benched For IND vs SA 2nd T20I

Sanju Samson has found himself on the bench in the both the IND vs SA T20Is so far. Once the incumbent opener, Samson has given way to Jitesh Sharma and Shubman Gill, despite the latter's poor run of form in the format. Now, deep fake videos of the Chennai Super Kings star have gone viral, where he seems to be choking and assaulting head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 05:45 PM IST
Sanju was seated behind Gambhir during the IND vs SA 2nd T20I in New Chandigarh on Thursday. The Kerala star had a sombre look on his face as the broadcasters panned to him as the Men in Blue struggled in their chase. Netizens have used that visual and created AI videos, where Sanju can be seen choking and slamming Gambhir.

Samson has not featured in either of India's last 5 T20Is. The 31-year-old had to sacrifice his opening position to the returning vice-captain Shubman Gill for the Asia Cup 2025. Samson failed to adapt to the middle order role with Jitesh Sharma eventually replacing him.

Shubman has struggled since replacing Samson, failing to muster a half-century in his last 14 innings. Sanju meanwhile had 3 centuries in 5 innings 12 months earlier, including two against South Africa.

