Teen Sensation Arjun Singh Embodies India’s Fast-Growing Pickleball Movement

Image Credits: Arjun Singh Instagram

At 15, Arjun Singh’s life changed in a few heart-stopping minutes.

A few years before, he could have had his own PAN card; he had a windfall of ₹8 lakh. That substantial monetary reward is often associated with cricket, India’s most popular and followed sport. However, Arjun’s seismic contract comes after he was picked at the Global Sports Pro & Challenger League auction.

The upcoming league is scheduled to be held from December 16-23 at the Andheri Sports Complex. If anything it is proof that pickleball, still in its infancy, is a viable professional sport.

It is a moment that marks a shift in India’s sporting ecosystem, where talent meets opportunity and young athletes finally have a stage worthy of their intensity.

An easy-to-play sport with minimal infrastructure, the pull of pickleball is magnetic. Players are migrating from other racket sports, finding the switch natural and yet electric.

The sport is overall faster and is naturally more addictive. It is an all-inclusive sport with youngsters, veterans and experienced athletes all switching over with curiosity.

India has been a hotbed of growing sports leagues since the IPL — the Indian Super League and Pro Kabaddi have had their moments, while so have other sports. Events like the Global Sports Pro & Challenger League are building towards such a sustainable ecosystem, ensuring competition with a layer of camaraderie.

The league’s scale creates a deep player pool. Players tend to test themselves and grow their game. By offering both Pro and Challenger categories, it ensures athletes compete within evenly matched skill groups, allowing everyone to grow at their own pace.

The Global Sports Pro & Challenger League not only guarantees a major spectacle but also serves as a platform for visibility. The league offers financial promise, which further fuels athletes to switch over, not out of curiosity but as a conscious decision.

For Arjun and hundreds like him, the high of pickleball is only just beginning. Their ascent feels unstoppable, inspiring young athletes across the country.