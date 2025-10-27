Maharashtra Politics: Amit Shah Declares BJP Runs On Its 'Own Strength'; Fadnavis Clarifies Remarks Amid Speculation

Amit Shah Declares BJP Runs On Its Own Strength; Fadnavis Clarifies Remarks Amid Speculation | X/ @AmitShah

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Monday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra no longer needs “crutches” and stands firmly on its own strength. Addressing party workers after laying the foundation stone for the Maharashtra BJP’s new headquarters near Churchgate railway station in South Mumbai, Shah challenged the cadre to ensure that the Opposition is defeated so decisively in the upcoming local body polls that they are "not seen even with the help of binoculars."

Shah’s strong remarks sparked widespread political debate, with speculation that his comments were directed at Mahayuti’s alliance partners the Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde) and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP. However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promptly dismissed such interpretations, saying Shah’s statement was being misread. “Friends are not crutches,” Fadnavis clarified. “Those who question this remark do not understand the meaning of ‘crutches.’ We are bound by shared ideology and purpose not by dependence.”



Triple-Engine Vision for Maharashtra

In his address, Amit Shah recalled the 2014 state election, saying, “Devendra Fadnavis reminded me of the 2014 elections when we first tried for an alliance but eventually contested independently. For the first time, Maharashtra got a BJP Chief Minister. Since then, the people have given us the majority three times. Now, we don’t want just a double-engine government — we want a triple-engine government.”

He exhorted BJP workers to work tirelessly in the upcoming local body polls to ensure that the Opposition is completely wiped out from the political map. “Fight in such a way that even binoculars cannot find them,” Shah thundered, evoking loud cheers from the audience.



“Politics of Performance, Not Dynasty”



Continuing his attack on dynastic politics, Shah declared that the era of family-run political parties is over, and that the politics of performance will define the future of India.

“BJP is the only party in India where a booth-level worker can rise to become the national president,” he said. “I, too, had that opportunity. Ours is not a party that runs on family lineage, but on capability and performance.”

He cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the best example of this democratic culture, saying, “When a tea-seller’s son becomes the Prime Minister for three consecutive terms, it proves how deep-rooted democracy is within the BJP.”



New Headquarters: A Symbol of BJP’s Growth

Speaking about the new BJP headquarters, Shah said, “Today is an auspicious day for BJP workers. With the bhoomipujan of the new office, Maharashtra BJP marks a new chapter in its history. For us, the party office is not merely a workplace it is a temple where ideology, training, and dedication come together.”

The 55,000 sq. ft. building will include a library, conference rooms, and offices for the Chief Minister and State President. “This building will remind the Chief Minister that the path to victory begins here,” Shah quipped, adding that he has requested the Chief Minister and State President to ensure BJP offices are established in every district of Maharashtra by December 2026.

He also lauded the contribution of party veterans, saying, “I bow to those leaders and workers who built the party in tough times and turned it into a banyan tree of ideology and service.”

Recalling the party’s journey, Shah said, “After the formation of the BJP from the Jan Sangh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said ‘the lotus will bloom.’ That prophecy came true when Vajpayee became Prime Minister, and today, Modi ji has been serving the nation for 11 years as Prime Minister. This is a matter of great pride for all BJP workers.”

Concluding his speech, Shah emphasised that the BJP’s ideology and dedication to national service continue to guide its path. “The BJP has now become a powerful signature on Maharashtra’s political landscape a party that stands tall on its own strength,” he said.