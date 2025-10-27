Mumbai Crime: Notorious Criminal Sajju Malik Booked For Dangerous Fireworks Display In Public; Case Transferred To Ambernath Police

Bhandup Police book Sajju Malik for reckless fireworks display in Ambernath; viral video leads to criminal case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Bhandup police have registered a case against notorious criminal Shahzab Yakub Malik alias Sajju Malik, 37, a resident of Khindipada, Bhandup (West), for allegedly performing a dangerous fireworks display in a public place without taking any safety precautions putting lives and property at risk. The case has now been transferred to the Ambernath police station for further investigation.

Viral Video Leads To Police Action

According to the FIR, the complainant Police Constable Samadhan Tukaram Godse, 36, attached to the Bhandup police station surveillance team, was instructed by Assistant Police Inspector Ramesh Andhare on October 25 to verify a viral Instagram video that had surfaced on social media.

Incident Captured In Viral Instagram Clip

Police said the video showed Sajju Malik setting off large, fire-spewing fireworks in the middle of a public square late at night. The act posed a serious threat to the lives of bystanders and nearby residents.

Police Trace Location To Ambernath

Constable Godse, along with a crime detection team, traced the location seen in the viral clip to Garib Nawaz Complex, New Colony, open ground near Gavdevi Temple Road, Ambernath (West), Thane, where the incident reportedly took place between 8 and 9 p.m. on October 21.

Video Uploaded By Business Associate

Investigations revealed that Sajju Malik, who runs a construction business in the Ambernath area, frequently visits the locality. During questioning, his business associate Altmar Iftikar Khan, 23, a resident of Chinchpada Chowk, Ambernath (West), admitted to recording the video on his mobile phone and uploading it to his Instagram account, @altmarkhan, where it quickly went viral.

Case Registered Under BNS Sections

Following the inquiry, the police have registered a case under Sections 125 and 287 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Sajju Malik for recklessly handling explosive fireworks in a public place with the intent to create fear among citizens and endanger lives and property.

