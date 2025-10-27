 Mumbai Crime Branch Detains 6 Afghan Nationals Living Illegally Under Fake Identities
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime Branch Detains 6 Afghan Nationals Living Illegally Under Fake Identities

Mumbai Crime Branch Detains 6 Afghan Nationals Living Illegally Under Fake Identities

Acting on the intelligence input, two separate teams from Unit 1 and Unit 5 of the Crime Branch were formed to verify the information. After conducting discreet surveillance, police laid a trap and apprehended the six Afghan nationals from the Fort, Colaba, and Dharavi areas.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime Branch Detains Six Afghan Nationals Living Illegally Under Fake Identities | FPJ Image

The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken action against six Afghan nationals who were found to be living illegally in India using fake identities. The operation followed confidential intelligence indicating that Afghan citizens were residing unlawfully in the Colaba and Dharavi areas of Mumbai.

Tip-off Leads to Coordinated Operation

Acting on the intelligence input, two separate teams from Unit 1 and Unit 5 of the Crime Branch were formed to verify the information. After conducting discreet surveillance, police laid a trap and apprehended the six Afghan nationals from the Fort, Colaba, and Dharavi areas.

Fake Names and False Documents

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Fort-Building Competition Draws 56 Entries Under Maharashtra Govt’s 'Durgotsav' Initiative
Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Fort-Building Competition Draws 56 Entries Under Maharashtra Govt’s 'Durgotsav' Initiative
'Our Right Of Defence Against Terrorism Can Never Be Compromised': EAM S Jaishankar At East Asia Summit
'Our Right Of Defence Against Terrorism Can Never Be Compromised': EAM S Jaishankar At East Asia Summit
Navi Mumbai Forum Slams 'Systematic Loot Of Public Funds' Ahead Of Civic Polls
Navi Mumbai Forum Slams 'Systematic Loot Of Public Funds' Ahead Of Civic Polls
'Mumbai To Emerge As Gateway To The World As India Charts New Maritime Future,' Says Amit Shah; Video
'Mumbai To Emerge As Gateway To The World As India Charts New Maritime Future,' Says Amit Shah; Video

During initial interrogation, the accused identified themselves as Mohammad Rasool Nasojoy Khan (24), Mohammad Jafar Nabiullah Khan (47), Akhtar Mohammad Jamaluddin (48), Zia-ul-Haq Mohammad Gausiya Khan (36), Abdul Mannan Wahid Khan (36), and Asad Samsuddin Khan (36).

However, upon detailed questioning and technical verification, the suspects admitted that they were Afghan nationals who had entered India between 2015 and 2019 on medical visas. They confessed to continuing their stay illegally after their visas expired by using false names and forged documents.

Read Also
MP News: 3 Coaches Detach From Mumbai–Bhagalpur Express In Satna; Low Speed Prevents Major...
article-image

True Identities Exposed

Their real identities were revealed as: Abdul Samad Haji Ahmadzai Nauroz (47), native of Durahi, Kandahar, Afghanistan, Mohammad Rasool Kamaluddin Khaksar (24), native of New Kabul, Ameen Ullah (48), native of Zabul, Zia-ul-Haq Ahmadi (36), native of Kabul, Mohammad Ibrahim Ghaznavi (36), native of Kabul, Asad Khan Tarakai (36), native of Kabul, Afghanistan

Deportation Proceedings Underway

The Crime Branch teams from Unit 1 and Unit 5 successfully uncovered the illegal immigration racket and detained all six Afghan nationals.
Authorities have confirmed that efforts are underway to deport them back to Afghanistan after completing all legal formalities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Forum Slams 'Systematic Loot Of Public Funds' Ahead Of Civic Polls

Navi Mumbai Forum Slams 'Systematic Loot Of Public Funds' Ahead Of Civic Polls

'Mumbai To Emerge As Gateway To The World As India Charts New Maritime Future,' Says Amit Shah;...

'Mumbai To Emerge As Gateway To The World As India Charts New Maritime Future,' Says Amit Shah;...

MSEDCL Restructures Bhandup Circle; Creates 5 New Sub-Divisions To Improve Efficiency And Customer...

MSEDCL Restructures Bhandup Circle; Creates 5 New Sub-Divisions To Improve Efficiency And Customer...

Unseasonal Rains Devastate Paddy Crops In Palghar; MLA Vilas Tare Seeks Urgent Relief For Farmers

Unseasonal Rains Devastate Paddy Crops In Palghar; MLA Vilas Tare Seeks Urgent Relief For Farmers

Mumbai News: 78-Year-Old Man Survives After Dental Cap Slips Into Windpipe; Chembur Doctors Remove...

Mumbai News: 78-Year-Old Man Survives After Dental Cap Slips Into Windpipe; Chembur Doctors Remove...