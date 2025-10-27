Mumbai Crime Branch Detains 6 Afghan Nationals Living Illegally Under Fake Identities

Mumbai Crime Branch Detains Six Afghan Nationals Living Illegally Under Fake Identities | FPJ Image

The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken action against six Afghan nationals who were found to be living illegally in India using fake identities. The operation followed confidential intelligence indicating that Afghan citizens were residing unlawfully in the Colaba and Dharavi areas of Mumbai.

Tip-off Leads to Coordinated Operation

Acting on the intelligence input, two separate teams from Unit 1 and Unit 5 of the Crime Branch were formed to verify the information. After conducting discreet surveillance, police laid a trap and apprehended the six Afghan nationals from the Fort, Colaba, and Dharavi areas.

Fake Names and False Documents

During initial interrogation, the accused identified themselves as Mohammad Rasool Nasojoy Khan (24), Mohammad Jafar Nabiullah Khan (47), Akhtar Mohammad Jamaluddin (48), Zia-ul-Haq Mohammad Gausiya Khan (36), Abdul Mannan Wahid Khan (36), and Asad Samsuddin Khan (36).

However, upon detailed questioning and technical verification, the suspects admitted that they were Afghan nationals who had entered India between 2015 and 2019 on medical visas. They confessed to continuing their stay illegally after their visas expired by using false names and forged documents.

True Identities Exposed

Their real identities were revealed as: Abdul Samad Haji Ahmadzai Nauroz (47), native of Durahi, Kandahar, Afghanistan, Mohammad Rasool Kamaluddin Khaksar (24), native of New Kabul, Ameen Ullah (48), native of Zabul, Zia-ul-Haq Ahmadi (36), native of Kabul, Mohammad Ibrahim Ghaznavi (36), native of Kabul, Asad Khan Tarakai (36), native of Kabul, Afghanistan

Deportation Proceedings Underway

The Crime Branch teams from Unit 1 and Unit 5 successfully uncovered the illegal immigration racket and detained all six Afghan nationals.

Authorities have confirmed that efforts are underway to deport them back to Afghanistan after completing all legal formalities.