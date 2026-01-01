Mira-Bhayandar Cyber Police Recover ₹2.45 Lakh Lost In Fake Credit Card Limit Scam

Mira-Bhayandar Cyber Police recover Rs 2.45 lakh lost in a fake credit card limit fraud | Representational Image

Mira-Bhayandar, Jan 01: The Cyber Police of the Mira–Bhayandar, Vasai–Virar Police Commissionerate have successfully recovered ₹2,45,446 lost by a complainant in a credit card fraud case involving a fake offer to increase credit limit.

Fake caller posed as bank executive

According to police, the complainant, a resident of the Kashimira police station jurisdiction, received a call from an unknown person claiming to be an executive from Axis Bank.

The caller informed the complainant that his credit card limit could be increased and asked him to click on a link sent to his mobile phone and fill in the required details.

Trusting the caller, the complainant clicked on the link and entered the information, following which unauthorised transactions were carried out from his Axis Bank credit card.

Complaint lodged after unauthorised deductions

Soon after receiving messages about the deduction of money from his account, the complainant realised that he had been cheated and immediately approached the Cyber Police Station to lodge a complaint.

The cyber police promptly registered the case and also recorded the complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP).

Fraud amount traced to e-commerce transaction

During the investigation, it was found that the fraudulently withdrawn amount had been used for online shopping through an e-commerce platform.

Acting swiftly, the cyber police contacted the concerned agencies and initiated immediate correspondence with the e-commerce company to stop the transaction.

Entire amount credited back to victim

As a result of timely intervention and follow-up, the fraudulent transaction was cancelled and the entire amount of ₹2,45,446 was successfully credited back to the complainant’s original bank account.

Police issue advisory to citizens

The police have appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and avoid clicking on unknown links related to credit card limit increases or bank-related offers.

They clarified that banks do not seek confidential information such as card details, OTPs or personal data through phone calls or SMS. Citizens are advised to visit their bank branches in person for any changes related to bank accounts or credit and debit cards.

Cyber frauds to be reported immediately

Police have further urged people not to share banking details, OTPs, dates of birth or other personal information with unknown callers and to verify any mobile applications before downloading them. In case of online fraud, citizens should immediately contact their bank and report the incident to the nearest police station.

Residents of the Mira–Bhayandar, Vasai–Virar region have been advised to report cyber frauds promptly by contacting the cybercrime helpline numbers 1930 or 1945, or by registering complaints on the official website www.cybercrime.gov.in.

