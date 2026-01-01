Maharashtra Govt To Hand Over Radiology Departments Of JJ, GT, Cama And St George Hospitals To Private Players | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 01: Mumbai’s JJ Hospital, GT Hospital, Cama Hospital and St. George Hospital—long regarded as lifelines for affordable healthcare for the city’s poor, vulnerable and middle-class patients—are set to witness a major change, as the Maharashtra government moves to hand over their radiology departments to private agencies under the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Outsourcing part of phased healthcare reform

The decision is part of a phased plan by the state government to outsource key healthcare services in government hospitals. Under this move, essential diagnostic facilities such as X-rays, sonography, CT scans and MRI services will be developed, operated and maintained by private players.

Health experts warn that this could lead to a sharp rise in diagnostic charges, increasing the financial burden on patients who depend on government hospitals for low-cost treatment.

Limited MRI facilities add to patient delays

At present, only one MRI machine is operational at JJ Hospital, while GT Hospital has received a new MRI machine and its installation is currently underway. Patients from GT Hospital are being referred to JJ Hospital for MRI scans, where the waiting period ranges from 15 days to two months, depending on the patient load.

DMER signs agreement covering hospitals across Maharashtra

According to officials, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has recently signed an agreement with a private diagnostic centre for managing radiology services in 11 government hospitals across Maharashtra.

Apart from the four major hospitals in Mumbai, the decision will impact Bhausaheb Hire Hospital in Dhule; Government Medical Colleges in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Miraj; Padmabhushan Vasantdada Patil Government Medical College in Sangli; Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Government Medical College in Kolhapur; Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Medical College in Baramati; and BJ Government Medical College in Pune.

Concerns over affordability and access

Government hospitals have traditionally provided radiology tests either free of cost or at nominal rates, enabling thousands of economically weaker patients to access timely diagnosis and treatment.

With private operators entering the system, concerns are growing that profit considerations will lead to higher test rates, making it difficult for poor patients to avail diagnostic services and benefit from government health schemes.

Fears of delays and unnecessary investigations

Medical experts and health activists have also expressed apprehension that privatisation may result in delays in investigations, pressure for unnecessary tests and reduced accountability.

They stress that while upgrading radiology departments with modern equipment is important, it should not come at the cost of affordability and access.

Former JJ Hospital dean flags risks to patient care

Former Dean of JJ Hospital, Dr Tatyarao Lahane, cautioned that handing over critical departments like radiology to private agencies in the name of modernisation could adversely affect patient care.

“Services that were earlier available to poor patients at minimal cost will become expensive. Without strict monitoring, issues such as unnecessary investigations and delays may increase. There must be strong systems for transparency, quality control, grievance redressal and protection of patient interests,” he said.

Debate intensifies over privatisation of public healthcare

The government’s move has once again sparked debate over the growing privatisation of public healthcare and its impact on the most vulnerable sections of society, with patient groups demanding clear safeguards to ensure that affordable healthcare remains accessible to all.

