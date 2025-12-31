Mumbai News: Siddharth Municipal General Hospital Reconstruction Progresses In Goregaon West, 306-Bed Facility To Boost Public Healthcare

Siddharth Municipal General Hospital Reconstruction Progresses In Goregaon West, 306-Bed Facility To Boost Public Healthcare | Facebook

Mumbai, Dec 31: The reconstruction of Siddharth Municipal General Hospital in Goregaon West is progressing steadily, marking a significant step towards strengthening public healthcare infrastructure in Mumbai’s western suburbs.

With an investment of Rs 300 crore, the redeveloped facility will house 306 beds and is expected to greatly improve access to quality medical care for local residents.

Multiple Components of Project Underway

According to senior civic officials, construction is underway across multiple components of the project, including the main hospital buildings, a mortuary, residential quarters for doctors and staff, and other supporting infrastructure.

Ageing Structure Led to Complete Rebuild

Siddharth Municipal General Hospital, a BMC-run civic facility, previously functioned as a 172-bed hospital serving surrounding suburbs. However, the ageing structure became unsafe over time, leading to partial demolition in 2020 and the suspension of several medical services. Given the deteriorated condition and growing healthcare needs of the area, complete reconstruction was deemed necessary.

Modern 11-Storey Multi-Specialty Facility Planned

The hospital is now being rebuilt on the same site as a modern, 11-storey, multi-specialty facility with upgraded outpatient departments (OPDs), advanced diagnostic and surgical units, intensive care facilities, and comprehensive support services. Once completed, it is expected to significantly enhance safety, accessibility, and quality of care in Goregaon West and nearby areas.

Five-Building Campus Spread Over Five Lakh Sq Ft

The project is being developed as a multi-building campus comprising five structures: Hospital Building A Wing, Hospital Building B Wing, RMO quarters, staff quarters, and a post-mortem centre. Together, these buildings will span a built-up area of over five lakh square feet.

Hospital A Wing will cover approximately 2.5 lakh sq ft, while Hospital B Wing will add another 1.24 lakh sq ft. The residential quarters and post-mortem centre are designed to provide essential operational support to the hospital.

Construction Progress at Various Stages

“Construction activity is progressing at different stages across the site. Excavation work is underway for Hospital Building A Wing, while structural construction of Hospital Building B Wing has reached the ninth floor. Both the RMO and staff quarters, designed as high-rise residential towers, have progressed up to the seventeenth floor. The post-mortem centre, planned as a ground-plus-one structure, has already been completed,” said a civic official.

Hospital Earlier Served Up to 1,100 Patients Daily

Before its demolition in 2019, the hospital operated a full-fledged OPD offering multiple medical specialties and handled between 750 and 1,100 patients daily. Once operational, the reconstructed hospital is expected to serve a large population and help ease the burden on other healthcare facilities in the western suburbs.

Part of BMC’s Suburban Healthcare Strengthening Plan

The hospital has been planned to meet modern healthcare standards, with improved patient flow, upgraded medical services, and enhanced support infrastructure.

This aligns with the BMC’s broader objective of reducing pressure on major tertiary hospitals in central Mumbai by strengthening suburban healthcare facilities.

Key Role in Expanding Civic Healthcare Capacity

Once completed, the reconstructed Siddharth Municipal General Hospital is expected to play a crucial role in boosting public healthcare capacity in Goregaon West and surrounding areas, reflecting the BMC’s continued push to modernise civic hospitals and expand bed capacity closer to communities that depend heavily on the public health system.

