Thane Civic Polls Controversy: Opposition Alleges Bias As Ruling Party Nomination Forms Accepted, Many Opposition Forms Rejected

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

Thane: The opposition expressed anger, alleging that in the wards of Thane Municipal Corporation's Wagle Estate, Rabodi, and Mumbra areas, the ruling party candidates' applications were accepted despite objections, while the applications of many independent candidates, along with the opposition parties, were rejected.

MNS Delegation Met Additional Commissioner

In this regard, a MNS delegation met the Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation and presented a list of complaints to him, and the opposition has now started preparations to seek legal redress in court.

Forms Rejected Of Opposition Candidates

In the context of the Thane Municipal Corporation elections, the nomination forms of Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, and independent candidates in wards 16, 17, and 18, considered a stronghold of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), were rejected. Following this, leaders from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) - Rajan Vichare and District Chief Kedar Dighe, and MNS leaders - Avinash Jadhav, City Chief Ravindra More, and Nainesh Patankar, met with the Election Returning Officer to inquire about the matter.

However, they did not receive a concrete answer. The application of the Shinde Sena candidate, Ekta Bhoir, was declared valid even though the last page and signature were missing from her affidavit. Meanwhile, MNS candidate Prachi Ghadge from Ward 18 was present on time but was made to wait outside and her application was rejected. MNS and Vanchit leaders alleged that the applications of Vanchit's Sandeep Kharat, UBT's Arvind Chavan, and independent Ram Enkure were also declared invalid. Furthermore, Ram Enkure alleged that Shinde Sena's Shilpa Wagh's form also had a blank column, but it was still declared valid

Despite raising objections to the ruling party candidates' applications, their applications were kept valid, while applications of many independent candidates along with the opposition party were rejected, the opposition alleged expressing anger. In this regard, an MNS delegation met the additional commissioner of the municipality and presented a list of complaints, but they did not receive a concrete answer there either. Meanwhile, Avinash Jadhav said that they will seek legal recourse in this matter.

Controversy in Mumbra too

In Ward No. 31 of Mumbra, the NCP (Ajit Pawar) party candidate Moreshwar Kine's candidature application was objected to by the NCP (Sharad Pawar) party candidate Sudhir Bhagat. Moreshwar was elected in the last election. His corporator post was disqualified by the municipality in an unauthorized construction case. Bhagat presented those documents, raising this very issue.

However, his application was kept pending. Meanwhile, even after providing evidence that the corporator's post was canceled in the case of unauthorized construction, the election decision officer is advising to go to court. Then, Bhagat raised the question as to why an affidavit regarding unauthorized construction is taken from the candidates.

Opposition aggressive in Rabodi

In the Rabodi area, independent candidate Pratap Yadav raised an objection to the nomination form of NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) candidate Najib Mulla. Yadav alleged that Mulla did not mention in his affidavit that he was on the board of directors of Konkan Mercantile Bank. The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and BJP candidates also raised the same issue and objected to the form. However, the returning officers declared the form valid, which led to the opposition expressing anger.

