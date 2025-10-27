'Remaining Land For New Bombay HC Complex In Bandra To Be Handed Over By March 2026': Maharashtra Govt To Supreme Court

Supreme Court | PTI

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the remaining land for the construction of the new Bombay High Court complex in Bandra will be handed over by the end of March 2026.

On July 21, the state government told the top court that of the 17.45 acres of land, meant for the construction of the new complex, it had taken possession of 15.33 acres..

Supreme Court Keeps Case Pending

On Monday, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran took note of the submissions and was initially of the view that the suo motu case -- "Heritage Building of the Bombay High Court and allotment of additional lands for the High Court" -- may be disposed of. However, taking note of lawyers' submissions, the bench decided to keep it pending and fixed it for further consideration, if any, in April next year.

Negotiations For Shifting Structures Underway

Earlier, the bench observed that as far as the remaining small portion of the land was concerned, the process of negotiations for shifting the existing structures was stated to be "actively underway" and likely to be settled shortly.

Next Steps For Project Underway

Maharashtra's counsel had said that subsequent steps, such as appointment of an architect, finalisation of project plan and approval of budgetary expenditure by the high-powered committee of the state, were under progress.

Ground-Breaking Ceremony Held In 2024

On January 16, the state informed the apex court that the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the building was conducted on September 23, 2024.

