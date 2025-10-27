 'Remaining Land For New Bombay HC Complex In Bandra To Be Handed Over By March 2026': Maharashtra Govt To Supreme Court
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Remaining Land For New Bombay HC Complex In Bandra To Be Handed Over By March 2026': Maharashtra Govt To Supreme Court

'Remaining Land For New Bombay HC Complex In Bandra To Be Handed Over By March 2026': Maharashtra Govt To Supreme Court

The Maharashtra government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the remaining land for the construction of the new Bombay High Court complex in Bandra will be handed over by the end of March 2026.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court | PTI

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the remaining land for the construction of the new Bombay High Court complex in Bandra will be handed over by the end of March 2026.

On July 21, the state government told the top court that of the 17.45 acres of land, meant for the construction of the new complex, it had taken possession of 15.33 acres..

Supreme Court Keeps Case Pending

On Monday, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran took note of the submissions and was initially of the view that the suo motu case -- "Heritage Building of the Bombay High Court and allotment of additional lands for the High Court" -- may be disposed of. However, taking note of lawyers' submissions, the bench decided to keep it pending and fixed it for further consideration, if any, in April next year.

FPJ Shorts
Arunachal Pradesh: Former Itanagar DC Talo Potom Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Gomchu Yekar Suicide Case
Arunachal Pradesh: Former Itanagar DC Talo Potom Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Gomchu Yekar Suicide Case
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Urges West Bengal Govt To ‘Follow Constitution’ Amid SIR Announcement
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Urges West Bengal Govt To ‘Follow Constitution’ Amid SIR Announcement
Japanese Delegation Visits MHADA To Explore Collaboration In Affordable Housing & Urban Redevelopment
Japanese Delegation Visits MHADA To Explore Collaboration In Affordable Housing & Urban Redevelopment
Mumbai Special Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested By ATS For Alleged Terror Links To D-Company
Mumbai Special Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested By ATS For Alleged Terror Links To D-Company

Negotiations For Shifting Structures Underway

Earlier, the bench observed that as far as the remaining small portion of the land was concerned, the process of negotiations for shifting the existing structures was stated to be "actively underway" and likely to be settled shortly.

Next Steps For Project Underway

Maharashtra's counsel had said that subsequent steps, such as appointment of an architect, finalisation of project plan and approval of budgetary expenditure by the high-powered committee of the state, were under progress.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Bombay HC Refuses To Halt Pratibha Tower Redevelopment At Breach Candy, Allows Construction To...
article-image

Ground-Breaking Ceremony Held In 2024

On January 16, the state informed the apex court that the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the building was conducted on September 23, 2024.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Japanese Delegation Visits MHADA To Explore Collaboration In Affordable Housing & Urban...

Japanese Delegation Visits MHADA To Explore Collaboration In Affordable Housing & Urban...

Mumbai Special Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested By ATS For Alleged Terror...

Mumbai Special Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested By ATS For Alleged Terror...

Mumbai: Second Accused Arrested In BARC Scientist Impersonation Case; Fake IDs, Passports And...

Mumbai: Second Accused Arrested In BARC Scientist Impersonation Case; Fake IDs, Passports And...

'Remaining Land For New Bombay HC Complex In Bandra To Be Handed Over By March 2026': Maharashtra...

'Remaining Land For New Bombay HC Complex In Bandra To Be Handed Over By March 2026': Maharashtra...

Mumbai Crime: Notorious Criminal Sajju Malik Booked For Dangerous Fireworks Display In Public; Case...

Mumbai Crime: Notorious Criminal Sajju Malik Booked For Dangerous Fireworks Display In Public; Case...