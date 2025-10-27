Mumbai Special Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested By ATS For Alleged Terror Links To D-Company

Special court denies bail to Mumbai auto driver accused of terror links with D-Company | Representational Image

Mumbai: A special court has refused to grant bail to an auto-rickshaw driver arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on September 18, 2021, for allegedly being a part of the terror activities along with links to D-company.

Court Finds Sufficient Evidence Against Accused

The court said there is enough evidence against the accused, Jakir Hussain Shaikh, noting that he could not explain why he broke his phone and SIM “into such fragmented pieces” that even forensic experts could not retrieve any digital clue.

The prosecution claimed that Shaikh was in constant touch with a Pakistan resident Anthony and that he conspired to kill elected representatives, who “spoke against Muslims”. Accusing Shaikh of recruiting members for the criminal conspiracy, the prosecution further argued that he and other accused received funds from foreign handlers.

Defence Argues False Implication

Opposing the claims, the defence said his client has been falsely implicated. “The trial has not yet commenced and his constitutional rights are being violated. The prosecution failed to establish exactly which unlawful activity my client conspired to carry out. Mere call records are not sufficient to attribute offences,” argued the lawyer.

Court Notes Confession And Financial Trail

Rejecting the arguments, the court noted, “In his statement, Shaikh confessed that his brother Sagir, who resides in Pakistan, had given an assignment to him at the behest of gangster Chhota Shakil.” For the task, Rs 49,999 was transferred and Rs 49,000 from it was recovered from the house of co-accused Mohammad Irfan, the court added.

Dawood Gang Handlers Linked To Communication

It further said, “Main handlers of the Dawood gang were in touch with Shaikh and co-accused through Whatsapp calling. They were provoking the Muslim youths. This shows prima facie involvement of the accused in commission of the offences.”

