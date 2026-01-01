Panvel Civic Polls Near As Ward 3 Voters Cry Neglect, Allege Decade-Long Lack Of Representation And Threaten NOTA Or Boycott

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Panvel: As the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for January 15 draw closer, dissatisfaction is mounting among voters in Ward 3, which has a total electorate of nearly 49,000 voters. Residents allege that despite the ward’s large voter base, a significant section has remained without political representation for over a decade.

Nearly 20,000 colony voters claim repeated exclusion from electoral representation

Out of the 49,000 voters, around 20,000 voters live in residential colonies. However, residents claim that in the last two consecutive municipal elections, no corporator either from the ruling side or the opposition—has been elected from these colonies. “We are 49,000 voters in this ward, yet our issues have no voice in the corporation,” said a resident of Ward 3.

Colony residents say the absence of a local representative has led to long-pending civic issues remaining unresolved. “Basic problems like internal roads, drainage, water supply and waste management are repeatedly ignored because no one from our colonies is sitting in the municipal house. It was expected that in this election some representation would be given but that is not the case ,” another resident alleged.

Residents question impact of reservation on colony representation

While acknowledging the role of reservation in ensuring representation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, locals insist that the concerns of residential colonies continue to be sidelined. “Reservation is necessary, but why should 20,000 colony voters within a ward of 49,000 be left unheard election after election?” asked a senior citizen from the area.

Residents have appealed to all political parties to recognise the demographic reality of Ward 3 while finalising their candidates. “Any party that wants our votes must give us a candidate who understands colony issues and lives among us,” a residents’ association member said.

Anger spills over as voters warn of boycott or NOTA option

Expressing growing anger and frustration, voters warned that they are prepared to take a strong stand in the upcoming polls. “If parties continue to ignore us, we will either boycott the election or press NOTA. This is the only way to tell them that 49,000 voters cannot be taken for granted,” said another resident.

The rising call for a NOTA vote from Ward 3 reflects increasing political awareness among citizens and sends a clear message ahead of the civic elections: without fair and inclusive representation, public support from one of Panvel’s largest wards may be firmly withdrawn.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/