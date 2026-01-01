Panvel Civic Polls 2026: Municipal Corporation Sets Up MCC And Grievance Cells To Ensure Fair, Transparent And Rule-Bound Elections

Ahead of the Panvel Municipal Corporation General Election 2025, the civic body has established a Model Code of Conduct (MCC) Cell and a Grievance Redressal Cell to ensure strict, transparent, and effective implementation of election rules. | Representational Image

Panvel: Ahead of the Panvel Municipal Corporation General Election 2026, the civic body has established a Model Code of Conduct (MCC) Cell and a Grievance Redressal Cell to ensure strict, transparent, and effective implementation of election rules.

New mechanism aims at quick complaint resolution and transparency

The initiative aims to facilitate swift resolution of complaints from citizens and maintain transparency throughout the election process. Both cells have been set up at the Panvel Municipal Corporation headquarters, and details regarding their functioning have been published on the corporation’s official website.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Maheshkumar Meghmale has been appointed as the head of the MCC enforcement team, while Deputy Commissioner Ravikiran Ghodke will assist him.

Helpline numbers and email issued for public complaints and inputs

Citizens can report violations of the Model Code of Conduct, submit complaints, or share information by calling 022-2745 8040 / 8041 / 8042 or by emailing panvelcorporationmcc@gmail.com.

The civic administration stated that it remains on high alert to ensure discipline, rule compliance, and transparency during the election process, and emphasized that public cooperation and participation will play a key role in the smooth conduct of the polls.

