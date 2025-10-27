Mumbai: Second Accused Arrested In BARC Scientist Impersonation Case; Fake IDs, Passports And 'Sensitive Documents' Seized

Police also seized three mobile phones and a black pen drive from the accused | X

In the ongoing investigation into a case involving a man impersonating a scientist from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), the Mumbai Police Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) has arrested a second accused from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

The accused, identified as Monazir Khan (34), allegedly prepared fake documents including an Aadhaar card, BARC ID, and passport for the main accused, Akhtar Hussain Qutubuddin Ahmed alias Alexander Palmer (60).

Third Accused Still Absconding

According to police sources, another accused, Ilyas, remains absconding. Preliminary investigations revealed that Ilyas also helped prepare forged documents for Akhtar. Both Akhtar and Monazir have been remanded to police custody till October 29 by the court.

Fake IDs, Passports, and Electronic Devices Seized

Earlier, Akhtar was arrested from Yari Road, Versova, after police recovered multiple fake passports (in the name of Alexander Palmer), bogus PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, driving licences, and documents bearing the name “Ali Reza Hoseini,” along with a forged BARC identity card featuring Monazir’s photograph.

Police also seized three mobile phones and a black pen drive from Akhtar, while a mobile phone, 64GB pen drive, and laptop were recovered from Monazir.

Fake Educational Certificates Under Scrutiny

Investigators found that Akhtar possessed multiple fake educational certificates, including one from the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (Odisha) dated September 27, 2001, and another Bachelor of Engineering certificate dated April 20, 2000.

He also had an ID card from Nasir S. L. Hazari Corporation, identifying him as a manager, and mark sheets from the Bihar Intermediate Education Board, Patna. Police are currently verifying the authenticity of all these documents.

Sensitive Material Recovered

Sources said Akhtar was found in possession of sensitive material, including information on nuclear bombs, 14 maps, and other classified-looking documents. He allegedly created fake papers between 2015 and the present, using multiple aliases such as Alexander John Palmer and Ali Raza Husaini.

Case Registered Under BNS and Passport Act

A case has been registered at Versova Police Station under Sections 319(2), 336(2), 337, 338, 336, and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 61(2) and Section 12(1)(b) of the Passport Act.

Forgery Network Spanning Multiple States

Police suspect that both Monazir and the absconding accused, Mohammad Ilyas Mohammad Ismail, played a significant role in forging multiple government documents using different identities.

The mobile data extraction of both arrested accused is underway, and police sources have indicated that sensitive information has already been discovered during the initial forensic analysis.

Akhtar’s Jamshedpur Link Under Probe

Investigations further revealed that Akhtar, originally from Allahabad, had settled in Jamshedpur around 1993. He purchased a house in Azad Nagar, which he and his family later sold. However, police suspect that Akhtar and his two brothers continued using the old Jamshedpur address to obtain fake government documents.

Forgery Racket With Wider Network

The case points to a sophisticated forgery racket operating across multiple states, involving the creation of fake identities under the guise of scientific and technical credentials.

Police continue to investigate the network to trace all individuals involved and uncover the extent of the operation.