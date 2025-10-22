Mumbai: Man Held With Fake BARC ID Cards Never Entered Facility, Say Police

The Mumbai Crime Branch, with support from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB), arrested Akhtar Hussain Qutbuddin Ahmed,60, posing as a Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) scientist. | X

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have clarified that a 55-year-old man arrested for possessing two fake Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) identity cards had never entered the facility, ruling out any security threat to the country’s premier nuclear research institution.

The accused, identified as Akhtar Hussain Ahmed, was apprehended by the Mumbai Crime Branch on October 17 following a tip-off that he was in possession of counterfeit BARC identification cards. Given the highly sensitive nature of the facility, police immediately began verifying the authenticity of the documents and any possible breach.

A senior police official said, “Since BARC is a high-security installation, its ID cards contain advanced security features such as Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID). The fake cards recovered from Ahmed were of poor quality, lacking the security elements that could grant him access to restricted areas,” as quoted by the Indian Express.

According to cops, preliminary inquiries confirmed that Ahmed had never visited or entered the BARC premises. “The cards we recovered were basic duplicates. Even with them, he couldn’t have crossed the security gates. Our checks confirm he had no physical access to the premises,” the official added.

Further investigation into Ahmed’s background revealed that this is not his first brush with law enforcement. Back in 2004, he was deported from Dubai and arrested in India after allegedly claiming to possess “national secrets.” Authorities at the time concluded that he fabricated such stories to create an impression of having access to classified information.

“We suspect Ahmed has a habit of forging documents and pretending to have links to government institutions or confidential agencies, possibly to make money or gain attention,” a police source said, according to the report. “After his earlier attempt in 2004 failed, he appears to have revived the scheme by creating fake BARC IDs,” the source further confirmed.

Also Watch:

Officials added that since his deportation, Ahmed had been surviving on odd jobs and had no steady occupation. Police are now investigating how and from where he managed to obtain the counterfeit cards, and whether others were involved in fabricating them.

Ahmed is currently in crime branch custody till October 24, and investigators are questioning him to determine the motive behind his actions and whether he had tried to use the IDs to deceive or extort anyone. Police have reiterated that no security breach has taken place at BARC.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/