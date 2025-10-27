Palghar News: Man Vandalises Temple After Losing ₹5 Lakh In Online Gaming, Blames God For Misfortune | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old man allegedly vandalised a temple in Umroli, Palghar, after losing over ₹5 lakh in online gaming. Police said the accused carried out the act out of anger, claiming that despite being a devoted worshipper, “God did not help him” during his financial losses.

Accused Identified as Dahisar Resident

The arrested accused has been identified as Sagar Suresh Patil, a resident of Dahisar village in Manor, Palghar.

Incident Sparks Tension Among Villagers

The vandalism took place at a roadside temple located along the Palghar–Boisar road in Umroli. As news of the act spread, local villagers gathered in large numbers at the temple premises, creating tension in the area. Police teams rushed to the spot to prevent any communal disturbance.

Police Restore Calm, Appeal for Peace

Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh, along with senior officers, reached the location and appealed to citizens to maintain peace. The situation was later brought under control.

Case Registered Under BNS for Hurting Religious Sentiments

Initially, a case was registered at the Palghar Police Station under Section 298 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, for hurting religious sentiments. The case has been taken up for investigation by the Palghar Police in coordination with the Local Crime Branch (LCB).

Addiction to Online Gaming Led to the Incident

During interrogation, police found that Patil, a regular devotee who frequently visited the temple, had become addicted to online gaming and incurred heavy financial losses of nearly ₹5 lakh. Frustrated and angry, he allegedly blamed God for his misfortunes and desecrated the temple out of rage.

Accused in Custody; Probe Continues

After his arrest, Patil was produced before a local court, which remanded him to police custody till October 28. Further investigation is underway to determine whether anyone else was involved or instigated the act.