Palghar News: Surgeons At Wockhardt Hospitals Save Fisherman’s Hand After Rare Eel Bite

Palghar: Surgeons At Wockhardt Hospitals Save Fisherman’s Hand After Rare Eel Bite | Representative Image

In a rare medical case, surgeons at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, successfully saved the hand of a 42-year-old fisherman from Uttan, who suffered a severe eel bite that nearly led to amputation on October 6.

Eel Attack Near Uttan Beach

The fisherman, identified as Sandip Bhoir (name changed), sustained deep injuries to his left wrist after being bitten twice by an eel while sorting his fresh catch near the rocky shoreline of Uttan Beach in Bhayander. His fellow fishermen tied a makeshift pressure bandage to control heavy bleeding and transported him to the hospital nearly 17 hours after the incident.

By the time he reached the emergency unit, his hand had turned pale and swollen, with no circulation or sensation. He was unable to move his fingers and complained of unbearable pain even on passive movement.

Doctors diagnosed him with acute compartment syndrome, a life- and limb-threatening condition caused by rising pressure within muscle compartments that can rapidly cut off blood supply.

Emergency Surgery to Restore Blood Flow

He was immediately rushed to the operating theatre for emergency limb-saving surgery led by Dr. Sushil Nehete, Plastic, Hand and Reconstructive Microsurgeon, with Dr. Priti Dixit, Anesthetist, overseeing the high-risk procedure.

“When the patient arrived, his hand had lost circulation completely. Any further delay could have resulted in irreversible muscle damage and amputation,” said Dr. Nehete.“We performed an emergency fasciotomy to relieve the pressure in the forearm and carpal tunnel, which instantly restored blood flow. Within days, he began regaining sensation and movement.”

Preventing Kidney Complications

However, the restored circulation posed another risk the sudden release of metabolic toxins from the damaged tissues could have triggered kidney failure, a known complication in such cases.

Dr. Nehete said the ICU team closely monitored his condition and prevented any renal damage with timely intervention. Dr. Dixit ensured the patient remained stable throughout the complex procedure.

Remarkable Recovery and Rehabilitation

Sandip’s recovery over the past few weeks has been described as remarkable by doctors. Blood flow to his hand returned immediately post-surgery, and both movement and sensation have steadily improved.

He is currently under wound care and will require skin grafting, followed by physiotherapy to restore full hand function.

“Timely intervention made all the difference,” Dr. Nehete added. “We are optimistic that he will regain complete function in a few months.”

A Warning for Coastal Communities

This rare case highlights the serious dangers of marine bites among coastal fishing communities and underscores the importance of immediate medical attention in cases of traumatic limb injuries.