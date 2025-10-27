Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert: New Mom Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor & Other Bollywood Celebs To Attend

Pop sensation Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai concert on October 29 and 30 is set to be a star-studded affair with several Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Some of the biggest names of the film industry are reportedly expected to attend the concert and watch the singer live.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, actors like Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arbaaz Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri and Rasha Thadani are expected to attend the concert in Bandra.

Others including Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora are also expected to grace the concert.

Reportedly, members of the Ambani family are also said to be attending Enrique's much-awaited gig.

During his stay in Mumbai, Enrique is reportedly expected to meet superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family. He will also visit Colaba Causeway, Siddhivinayak Temple and Gandhi Museum.

Meanwhile, Mumbai is buzzing with excitement ahead of the concert. The Grammy-winning "King of Latin Pop" is making a grand comeback to India after more than a decade. Fans who grew up swooning to timeless hits like Hero and Bailamos have every reason to celebrate, as Enrique is all set to perform live in Mumbai, marking his return to the city after 21 years.

Enrique is set to perform on October 29 and 30 at the MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex, the very venue where he last performed back in 2004.

Owing to overwhelming demand, organisers added a second show after the first date sold out in record time.

With a 60-member international production crew, a lavish menu, and a Bollywood-meets-Latin-pop twist in store, Enrique's return to Mumbai promises to be nothing short of spectacular.