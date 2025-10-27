 Bigg Boss 19: 'Tu Behen Ka Khata Hai', Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Contestants Trolling Shehbaz Badesha That He Is Dependent On Her
Bigg Boss 19: 'Tu Behen Ka Khata Hai', Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Contestants Trolling Shehbaz Badesha That He Is Dependent On Her

Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, is currently seen in Bigg Boss 19 as a contestant. He often gets trolled by the contestants and on social media for being dependent on his sister. Recently, in an interview, Shehnaaz opened up about it and said, "Jab woh andar jaane laga tha na toh maine usko bola tha, tu ready rehna tujhe bahut log taunt marenge ki tu behan ka khata hai."

Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, is currently seen in Bigg Boss 19 as a contestant. He often gets trolled by the contestants and on social media for being dependent on his sister. Recently, in an interview, Shehnaaz opened up about her brother being taunted.

While talking to Zoom, Shehnaaz said, "Jab woh andar jaane laga tha na toh maine usko bola tha, tu ready rehna tujhe bahut log taunt marenge ki tu behen ka khata hai."

When Shehbaz was going to enter the show as a wild card, Shehnaaz had come and requested Salman Khan to send her brother to the Bigg Boss 19 house. During the interview, she revealed that the whole act was scripted.

Shehnaaz said, "Uski entry bhi bichaare ki pehle toh unhone bola alag hi type ki entry karva rahe the. Kehte hai apko aise bolna hai, maine kaha main ye sab kuch nahi bol sakti hoon, woh peeche ka peeche mud jayega. Kyun jhelega apni beizzati? Toh maine fir kaha 'sir (Salman) usko lelo', woh ek script thi. Logon ko laga maine khud se bola hain, but unhone woh script ready ki huyi thi, jo ki funny thi, but logon ne serious leli."

Shehnaaz Gill Praises Her Brother

Shehnaaz further stated that people taunt Shehbaz about being dependent on her, but they don't know what her brother has done for her. She said, "Mujhe pata tha yeh comments usko bajne wale hai, toh usne kaha, 'khata hoon toh khata hoon. Proudly khata hoon'."

"Mujhe pata hai mere bhai ne mere liye kya kya kiya hai. Aaj agar main Mumbai mein baithi hoon, toh uski wajahse, nahi toh main Chandigarh hoti," the actress further said.

Shehnaaz Gill Upcoming Movies

Shehnaaz is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming Punjabi film Ikk Kudi, which is slated to release on October 31, 2025.

