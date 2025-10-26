'Most Cheap Tactics...' Fans ANGRY At Shehbaz Badesha For Claiming Sidharth Shukla's Fans Will Save Him From Bigg Boss 19 Nominations

Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, who is currently seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 19, is facing backlash for mentioning the late Sidharth Shukla's name. In the latest episode, he claimed that, Shukla's fans would support him and vote for him if he faced nominations, given his sister Shehnaaz's closeness with the late star.

It all started after Shehbaz, who entered as a wildcard contestant, managed to avoid being nominated for elimination even once, a fact highlighted during this Weekend Ka Vaar. At the end of the episode, while speaking to Amaal Mallik, he was heard saying, "Main bhi ek baar nominations main aakar dekhna chahta hoon, kya hota hai mere saath. Hain, bethe hai fir Sidharth Shukla ke fans bhi mere saath. Jo winner hai naa iss show ka, uski fan following bethi hai mere saath..."

Check out the video:

Many of us loved #SidharthShukla not from BiggBoss but from Balika Vadhu Era!!

How can #ShehbazBadesha claim that fans of Sid will vote for him??



Haadh hain!!! I am surprised he can even use Sid'd name like this!!!

#BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/yjXvMuJl7U — sgartworld (@sgartworld) October 25, 2025

Netizens Lash Out At Shehbaz Badesha For 'Using' Sidharth Shukla's Name

Reacting to Shehbaz's comments, a user commented, "This is the most cheap tactics he played. He may be very much loved him and creaed a tattoo of Sid, but how can he say such things.. khud ke fans banao kisi aur ke fans labhi nehi jeetate hai..."

Another commented, "What an opportunist!! On what basis do you wanna get support from Sidharth fans?? because he was his sister's boyfriend??!! Why do u wanna use fans of a person who is no more in this world! You are just using his name for clout!!"

Another added, "He is not a family member of Sidharth Shukla, still he is using Sidharth's name...." While another comment read, "If a clown had a face. Its Shehbaz and his family. Sid ke nam pe abhi tak chal rahe hai."

Another user said, "He is just wearing jacket like him. This guy cannot be even 1% of that season." "Sidharth shukla hota to isko khud jake wahase nikal deta," said another.

Sidharth Shukla tragically passed away from a heart attack at the age of 40 in 2021.