Cooking Up A Storm With Aly Goni: 'I Am Very Choosy, I Don't Eat Weird Food'

Aly Goni shot to fame thanks to his performances on TV drama like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin as well as reality TV shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye and Laughter Chefs.

The Big Boss season 14 runner up is as fit as a fiddle and he makes sure he stays that way by following a healthy diet.

My dietary preference: I am basically a non-vegetarian.

My favourite dishes are: Chicken and fish preparations.

The first thing I have in the morning: Water with jeera and sounf and then a cup of black coffee.

My breakfast: I have boiled eggs, avocado and blueberries.

For lunch I have: Grilled chicken and veggies.

My evening snack: I just have coffee.

For dinner I have: A salmon dish besides some dal and rice.

My favourite desserts: Sugar free kulfi.

My fitness regimen: I workout five days a week and I make sure I eat healthy food.

My favorite restaurants: There are many favourite restaurants but I mostly order tandoori chicken from different places.

My favourite cuisine: I love Kashmiri cuisine.

My culinary skills: I can cook excellent mutton.

My favourite cook in my family is: My mom; she is the best cook. My friends look forward to eating the food made by her

My childhood memories of food are: Mom ke haath ka raat ka bacha hua rice se banaya gaya fried rice.

My idea of a romantic meal: We eat home-made food and we both love it.

I feel guilty after having : Kashmiri rista.

The weirdest food I have had: I am very choosy, I don’t eat weird food.

After participating as a contestant on Laughter Chefs: I have imbibed a love for cooking now after doing the show.

A dish of mine that got maximum appreciation on the show: There are so many.

My favourite recipe: Kashmiri Mirchi Korma

Ingredients

8–10 Kashmiri whole dry red chilies

2 tablespoons ghee

For stuffing

2-3 tablespoons khoya (mawa)

2 tablespoons finely chopped dry fruits (almonds, raisins, cashews)

½ teaspoon fennel powder

1/2 teaspoon ginger powder (saunth)

Pinch of salt

For the Korma gravy

2-3 tablespoons mustard oil

3 green cardamoms

1 black cardamom

2-3 cloves

1 small cinnamon stick

1 large onion (thinly sliced)

1 teaspoon ginger powder

1 teaspoon fennel powder

1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli powder ( or as per taste)

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 cup thick curds ( beaten)

3/4 to 1 cup hot water

Salt to taste

Finely chopped coriander leaves (to garnish)

Method:

Soak Kashmiri red chillies in warm water for about 15-20 minutes to soften. Remove from water once they soften and keep aside.

Gently slit in the centre and remove seeds. Mix the mawa with the chopped dryfruits , fennel powder , ginger powder and little salt to make the stuffing.

Stuff each chili with the mawa mixture.

Heat 2 tablespoons ghee in a pan. Lightly fry the stuffed chilies on low heat until slightly blistered. Remove and keep aside.

To make the gravy :

In another pan, heat mustard oil till it reaches smoking point; cool slightly Add whole spices (cardamoms, cloves, cinnamon) and sauté on a low flame for few seconds.

Add sliced onions and cook on a medium flame till golden brown. Simmer and add the powdered spices (ginger, fennel, chilli powder, turmeric). Quickly whisk in the beaten yogurt stirring continuously to avoid curdling. Cook on a medium flame till the oil separates from the masala. Add ¾–1 cup hot water for gravy consistency. Add salt. and give it a stir. Gently place the fried chilies into the gravy. Cover and cook on a low flame for 8–10 minutes so the flavour’s infuse and you get a medium thick consistency. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves. Serve with rice or naan