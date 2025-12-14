Karan Johar Admits He Has Never Eaten At Weddings, Feels Awkward Standing With Plate: 'These Long Queues For Food...'

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming production Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, recently admitted that he has never eaten at a wedding and feels 'awkward' doing so.

Karan Johar Admits He Has Never Eaten At Weddings

In a recent conversation with Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat for The Manyavar Shaadi Show, Johar said, "I have never eaten at a wedding. These long queues and standing in line for food… I also feel very awkward standing with a plate and eating. I never eat at weddings," leaving Kriti in shock.

The conversation began when KJo asked the couple about the non-negotiables at Kriti and Pulkit’s wedding, to which they quickly replied, "Good food."

Further, the actress revealed that Pulkit is called 'Annapurna' at home, a name derived from Sanskrit meaning 'giver of food,' and that her husband loves feeding people, adding that this was one of the reasons she decided to marry him.

Sharing the official wedding photos, the couple wrote, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You."

Pulkit and Kriti tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on March 15, 2024, at the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana.

Sharing the official wedding photos, the couple wrote, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You."

For the wedding, Kriti wore a pink bridal lehenga from Anamika Khanna, which featured delicate gota work and gorgeous motifs. Pulkit, on the other hand, donned a mint green sherwani from the same designer.

Pulkit and Kriti initially met on the sets of the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding and started dating in 2019.