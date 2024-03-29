'Green Flag' Pulkit Samrat Breaks Stereotypes By Performing Pehli Rasoi Ritual At Kriti Kharbanda's Home

Pulkit Samrat, who tied the knot with Kriti Kharbanda earlier this month, has broken stereotypes as he made halwa for his 'pehli rasoi' at his in-laws' home in Bengaluru. Yes, you read that right. On Friday (March 29), the new bride penned a long appreciation note for her husband and gave a glimpse of how the actor made halwa. Kriti also said that Pulkit's gesture made her fall in love with him all over again. She also called him a 'green flag'.

Along with the pictures, the actress wrote, "Green flag alert! ❤️ Ok so something major happened yesterday and I fell in love all over again. I didn’t think this was possible, but yet, It happened."

"Pulkit ki pehli rasoi happened yesterday. I walked into the kitchen and realised he’s making halwa. I asked him what he was doing, and he casually responded, 'Halwa bana raha hoon, it’s my pehli rasoi.' I giggled and told him, pehli rasoi ladki ki hoti hai baby. To which his response was, 'That’s so silly, we’ve both decided to share equal responsibility in this relationship. You cooked for our family back home in Delhi, I’ll cook for our family here in Bangalore. Simple,' she added.

Further praising Pulkit, Kriti wrote, "He used the word simple. Yes. So casually he changed everything around and used the word simple. And in all honesty it was. It was that simple. @pulkitsamrat you are the best thing that’s ever happened to me. Thank you for showing me that you’re the best decision I’ve ever made. Tu sabr ka phal hai baby, sabse meetha! ❤️Thu Thu Thu 🧿🥹🧿P.S. the pictures aren’t so great coz I was too blurry visually from being supremely emo, but really wanted to share this with the world."

The 'pehli rasoi' ritual is performed by the new brides at their in-laws' home. The bride makes a sweet dish for her family members.

Kriti and Pulkit's wedding

The couple tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members on March 15, 2024, in Delhi.

Sharing their official wedding photos, the couple wrote on Instagram, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You."

The actors have been treating their fans and followers with photos of their pre-wedding festivities.