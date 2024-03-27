Kriti Kharbanda's Pink Bridal Lehenga Honoured Late Mother-In-Law's Special Wish For Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda got married to Pulkit Samrat on March 15, 2024, at ITC Grand Bharat, Manesar, in Delhi in an intimate ceremony that was attended by the couple's close friends and family.

For the wedding, the actress opted for a pink bridal lehenga from Anamika Khanna, which featured delicate gota work and gorgeous motifs. But did you know Kriti's lehenga honoured her late mother-in-law's special wish for Pulkit?

According to Bollywood Hungama, Pulkit's mom's favourite colour was pink and she wanted to see Pulkit's bride in a pink lehenga and she had shared this wish with Kriti

The source added, “Embracing Pulkit's late mother's wish as a heartfelt blessing, Kriti meticulously ensured that every detail resonated with Indian ethnic charm, guided by the beloved pink hue from the very inception of the planning stages. She not only wanted to pay homage to Pulkit's family legacy but also wanted to add a profound layer of meaning to their union, by blending the past and present."

Recently, Kriti and Pulkit celebrated their first Holi together post-wedding. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the actress wrote, "Hamari pehli holi!💛🧿"

Sharing the official wedding photos, the couple wrote, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You."