Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Can't Stop Blushing As They Return To Mumbai After Wedding

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 20, 2024
On Wednesday, March 20, newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda returned to Mumbai after getting married in Delhi.
The couple tied the knot on March 15 in an intimate ceremony in Manesar, Haryana, at the ITC Grand Bharat.
Before getting married, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat were dating since 2019.
The duo have also appeared together in several films, such as Veerey Ki Wedding, and Taish.
Pulkit Samrat was seen wearing a blue printed kurta, Kriti, on the other hand, wore a pastel pink anarkali.
The new dulhan Kriti Kharbanda flaunted her sindoor and red chooda post-wedding.
Pulkit and Kriti's love story blossomed on the sets of Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti.
Pulkit and Kriti were also seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi.
Thanks For Reading!