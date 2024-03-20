In Pics: Pulkit Samrat Dances His Heart Out For Kriti Kharbanda At Mehendi Ceremony

By: Sachin T | March 20, 2024
Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda got married on March 15, and the couple has now dropped glimpses of their mehendi ceremony
The mehendi ceremony was an intimate affair and the bride and the groom were all smiles in each others' arms as the family members performed for them
Kriti looked beautiful in an ornate golden lehenga by Ritu Kumar, which she paired with a matching off shoulder choli
Pulkit, on the other hand, looked handsome in a mehendi green sherwani, and was seen showering his bride with all the love and kisses
The ecstatic groom can even be seen dancing his hearts out for his wife as their family members cheered for him
"Ishq ka rang aisa, hum hosh-rubaa ho gaye," Pulkit and Kriti wrote as they shared their mehendi photos
Pulkit and Kriti's wedding was an intimate affair and the couple chose to get married at Manesar, Delhi, which was also close to their homes
The actress recently performed her 'pehli rasoi' ritual, for which she made halwa for the entire Samrat family
