Decoding Pulkit Samrat's Mint Green Sherwani From Wedding With Kriti Kharbanda That Spells Perfection

And finally, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are married! The couple, who have been dating each other since 2019, tied the knot in Manesar, Haryana, at the ITC Grand Bharat in a close-knit ceremony.

On Saturday, March 16, Kriti and Pulkit shared the photos from their wedding, and we must say that they look like a couple made in heaven.

The couple captioned the post, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end. In every now and every then. When my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You."

Take a look:

Read Also Kriti Kharbanda Kisses Pulkit Samrat On Forehead, Shares FIRST Official Photos From Delhi Wedding

What caught everyone's attention was, undoubtedly, the groom's and bride's wedding outfits. The duo's wedding attire was designed by Anamika Khanna.

The actress looked stunning in a pastel pink lehenga with floral embroidery over it. However, it was Pulkit's mint green sherwani that stole the show. The actor wore a massive necklace from Jagdish Jewellers and custom shoes from Rohan Arora.

Samrat's sherwani featured Gayatri Mantra inscribed in Sanskrit all over the outfit. Usually, the bride gets the shlokas customised on their wedding lehengas; however, the actor broke the stereotype.

Talking about the wedding outfits, Anamika Khanna told ETimes and the duo wanted their attires to be very traditional for the wedding, but were also open to experiment.

"Kriti was very clear that she wanted to be a very typical Indian bride. Pulkit gave us an open hand and said he was happy to experiment also. They wanted to keep pastel colours. So, for Kriti we designed a satranga lehenga which comes from Rajasthan with traditional gota work. Whereas, for Pulkit we did a beautiful angarakha. It’s a classic piece in chanderi silk," added the source.