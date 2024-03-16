 Kriti Kharbanda Kisses Pulkit Samrat On Forehead, Shares FIRST Official Photos From Delhi Wedding
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been dating since 2019.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tied the knot in Delhi on Friday, March 15, 2024, amid close friends and family. On Saturday, the actress shared the official wedding photos.

Sharing the offficial photos, Kriti penned a sweet caption, "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!"

Check out the photos:

In the photos, Kriti looked stunning as a bride as she wore a pastel pink lehenga that had heavy embroidery on it. Pulkit, on the other hand, wore a paste green sherwani that had the gayatri mantra written on it.

Earlier on Tuesday, March 12, Kriti was spotted at Mumbai airport as she jetted off to Delhi. Pulkit, on the other hand, left for Delhi on Monday.

The couple had not officially confirmed their wedding. However, on Valentine's Day 2023, Kriti and Pulkit hinted at a March wedding.

Kriti and Pulkit's love story blossomed on the sets of Pagalpanti. They started dating in 2019.

Pulkit was married to Shweta Rohira in 2014, who is known to have a close bond with Salman Khan, as he refers to her as his Rakhi sister.

